Probation was granted Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for a woman who pled guilty to felony assault in connection with an incident last December in Oak Grove. Twenty-nine-year-old Katrina Grandberry of Clarksville pleaded guilty to first-degree assault under extreme emotional disturbance earlier this year and said during formal sentencing that she while she believes she acted in self-defense on December 14 of last year when she stabbed and assaulted a woman—she wishes she would have handled the situation differently.

OAK GROVE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO