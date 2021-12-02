ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local survivor uses personal trauma to change lives around her

By Shniece Archer
WTXL ABC 27 News
 1 day ago
Being a beacon of light for those who are victims of abuse is the mission of one local woman.

Mashanda Innes almost lost her life back in 2016 to domestic violence abuse.

After a number of surgeries and physical therapy, she decided to create the Mashanda We Help Foundation to share her story in hopes to help others who are going through the same thing.

"It makes me feel so good when I can wake up in the morning and I can be like, 'Whew, another day I help somebody,'" Innes said.

The Mashanda We Help Foundation provides relocation services, counseling, a crisis hotline and resources needed to leave your abuser.

"I have to see about these women. These women are my world now and this is what I build my organization around," said Innes.

For more information visit Mashanda We Help Foundation LLC on Facebook.

