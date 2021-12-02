Pueblo County Deputies recover stolen vehicles, arrests three people

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- While responding to a suspicious activity report at a residence in Salt Creek, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office recovered three stolen vehicles and arrested three people.

Wednesday, deputies received a call from an individual who reported seeing two men working on vehicles that appeared to have been spray-painted in the 1400 block of Valencia Street.

When deputies arrived, they saw a man, later identified as 41-year-old Doug Gibson, working on a motorcycle that appeared to be stripped and was recently spray-painted.

According to the PCSO, Gibson told deputies he is a mechanic and was working on the motorcycle, but he didn't know who owned the bike.

Deputies learned the motorcycle was a 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan and was reported stolen earlier in November. The motorcycle was valued at $6,800.

Through further investigation, deputies found a 2000 Ford Econoline Truck reported stolen out of Aurora, valued at $21,000. Deputies also found a 2008 Chevy Camaro on the property that had been spray-painted black. The Chevy was valued at $8,000 and had been reported stolen out of Pueblo.

A woman, later identified as 25-year-old Brittany Martinez, was sitting inside the Chevy. Deputies found several license plates and items belonging to Gibson inside the vehicle.

Deputies arrested Gibson on three counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft. Martinez was arrested on one count of aggravated motor vehicle theft and an outstanding warrant.

Doug Gibson, Brittany Martinez

The PCSO says a third man, identified as 22-year-old Jared Valdez, was also arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Jared Valdez

All three suspects were booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

