Opelousas, LA

Le Vieux Village in Opelousas fully renovated

By Eman Boyd
 1 day ago
Renovations to Le Vieux Village in Opelousas are complete, just in time for the holidays.

The historic homes were damaged by Hurricane Delta last year.

KATC took a closer look at the work that's been done.

Most of the damage was confined to the rooftops, but more than a year after the storm, the cleanup is complete.

For a village that serves an important purpose, when it comes to tourism, the cleanup had to be completed immediately.

"Where the roof was damaged, you had leaking water went inside and those building because of the age you have to be addressed rapidly because you can start to mildew and everything else and everything else that occurs in it,” said Opelousas Mayor, Julius Alsandor.

With the help of FEMA, GOSEP, and local organizations, Mayor Alsandor says the village received over $100,000 for repairs.

"We did the roof on La Chapel building, we did the porch on it, the Andrepont store on the other side of the parking lot, that was addressed and definitely the Gerald house. Under the direction of Mrs. Melanie Lebeouf, who's been the director making sure that we collaborated with her and to get these repairs as quickly and humanly possible,” Alsandor added.

In order to preserve history in the city, Alsandor says renovations are necessary.

"This is a star attraction in the city of Opelousas. It would be a shame on us if we didn’t take care of it and maintain it. I'm very thankful and grateful to all the civic units, civic groups here but also to Mrs. Lebeouf for staying on top of this,” said Alsandor.

The city's Christmas parade will roll through the city next Thursday, December 9th at 6 pm.

The route starts at the village to the Yambilee building.

