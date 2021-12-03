Suspect arrested in deadly Cherry Hill, New Jersey hit-and-run

Police have arrested the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead in Cherry Hill, New Jersey on Thanksgiving.

Philadelphia resident Michael Rodgers Jr., 29, is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident and obstruction.

He surrendered himself on Friday, the Cherry Hill Police Department said.

Tabreia Ewing, 29, was struck while trying to cross the westbound lanes of Route 70, near the Garden State Park shopping plaza, around 7:10 p.m.

Ewing's body wasn't discovered until after 11 a.m. Friday.

"We're hurt. We're lost. We want answers. I feel like my sister ain't hurt nobody. She wouldn't hurt a fly, and she definitely didn't deserve this," the victim's brother, Joshua Ewing,

Joshua said he last saw his sister on Thanksgiving morning before her work shift at Wawa.

Ewing's family is preparing for their first holiday season without her.

"A wonderful, great aunt. And that's another thing that hurts me too, she didn't even have kids. She was young. She didn't even get a chance to live her life," said Joshua.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cherry Hill Police at (856) 432-8860.