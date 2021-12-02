Philadelphia City Council adopts resolution honoring Action News anchor Jim Gardner

Philadelphia City Council has officially adopted a resolution honoring our friend and colleague, Jim Gardner.

The resolution was first introduced last month by Councilman Allan Domb after Jim announced his plans to retire at the end of next year.

It was adopted by the full council on Thursday.

It recognizes Jim's years of service delivering news to the people of Philadelphia.

When he introduced the resolution, Domb said he was honored to highlight Jim's work over these 45 years.

"Just like the Action News jingle has told us to do for as long as he's been on the air, we can now say to him, 'Move close to your world, Jim, and take a little time.' You've earned it," said Domb.

Jim announced his plan to dial back his schedule with Action News before his retirement at the end of 2022.

Jim Gardner announced he is dialing back his schedule with Action News and plans to retire at the end of 2022 after more than four decades in broadcast.