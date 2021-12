The Taco Bell Dollar Menu may be undergoing a major revamp. First introduced back in 2018 as the $1 Value Cravings Menu, and existing over the years in various forms before the revamp, the beloved Mexican-style fast-food chain's Dollar Menu has become a staple for fast food lovers, offering up everything from a Spicy Potato Soft Taco to a Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito for just $1. But the days of those value prices may soon be a thing of the past, at least according to some fast food lovers who believe Taco Bell is phasing out the Dollar Menu altogether.

