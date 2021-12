As California reports the first case of the omicron variant in the US, Oregon authorities are awaiting its arrival and have questions. “Do we think omicron is more contagious than the delta variant or is it about the same? Does it cause more severe disease? And does it respond to the current treatment for COVID?” asked Dr. Jennifer Vines, the public health officer for Multnomah County.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO