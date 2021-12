LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A judge said Thursday that the balancing of harms in consideration of the public’s health has her leaning toward denying a request by the Los Angeles city firefighters’ union for a preliminary injunction preventing enforcement of a mandate requiring its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 pending resolution of a labor issue, but she took the case under submission. A few days before Thanksgiving, 222 firefighters were sent notices of their non-compliance with the vaccine mandate and were told they had 48 hours to comply. Of those 222, there were 84 firefighters that complied. This week, the 138...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO