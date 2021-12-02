Document Management Software Explained

Few in the hospitality industry have been able to get a handle on the ongoing labor shortage, both before the pandemic and especially since, when many workers were subjected to layoffs, followed by a reluctance to return to the industry, leaving hoteliers scrambling to staff properties at a time when occupancy was in a state of flux. Although technology cannot supply the actual human resources so sorely needed, executives from M3, a hotel software and services provider, say that labor management software can help hotels to better manage labor in real time, including by electronically posting crucial information such as scheduling changes for direct access by employees on their smartphones. Steve Pappas, product manager—time management, Casi Johnson, chief operations officer/innovations leader, and Scott Watson, chief sales and marketing officer, spoke with LODGING about how business intelligence and data analytics can help hoteliers better support teams that have for too long been stretched too thin.

