Omicron hits the U.S.: What you need to know

A new, concerning COVID-19 variant, omicron, is beginning to spread just in time to disrupt holiday parties and family gatherings. But in televised remarks Monday, President Joe Biden said the new variant is “a cause for concern, not a cause for panic.”. Susan Weiss, a microbiologist and codirector of the...
Researchers are still learning about Covid's new omicron variant, but one expert has a stark prediction. "All the scientists I've talked to... are like, 'This is not going to be good,'" Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel told the Financial Times on Tuesday. On Sunday, at least two omicron cases were detected...
On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing what you need to know about the new Omicron variant. Scientists still can’t say with certainty where or when the variant originated or how transmissible it is. Yesterday, health officials in the Netherlands say they found the new variant 11 days before it was identified in South Africa, so it's been spreading in Europe for a few weeks now.
As the Omicron variant spreads across the U.S., CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky joins MSNBC's Ari Melber to discuss what experts know about the new variant, why the Delta variant is still the main coronavirus risk in the U.S. and the CDC's shifting mask guidance.Dec. 3, 2021.
White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator, Jeffrey Zients, discusses President Biden's plan to combat the coronavirus this winter. Reports say Biden will focus mostly on ramping up existing Covid-19 procedures and promoting vaccinations and booster shots.Dec. 2, 2021.
There's a growing, caveat-filled consensus among public health experts that the new Omicron strain of the coronavirus is both more contagious and less severe than other COVID-19 strains. The evidence for greater transmissibility is more persuasive at this point than reduced severity, but "thus far, the signals are a bit encouraging regarding the severity," Dr. Anthony Fauci said on CNN this weekend.
Roofers Tested 17 Gutter Guards… Here’s What They Discovered. This 2-Inch Grip Secret Helps Golfers Add 30+ Yards In 3 Mins. A Simple Method To Reduce Neuropathy (Watch) Unsold Caribbean Cruise Cabins Are Almost Being Given Away. 2021 Nissan SUVS | Search Ads /. SPONSORED. Shut The Front Door! The...
US Judge Doughty once said, “If boosters are needed six months after being “fully vaccinated,” then how good are the COVID-19 vaccines, and why is it necessary to mandate them?” This is a rational question the US government failed to ask before it mandated the vaccines back in September. Mandating...
The nation's top infectious disease expert says that COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising among people fully vaccinated who have not had booster shots. Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said waning immunity from the initial shots is leading to a rise in severe cases among immunized Americans.
“Donald Trump is a textbook narcissist with no regard for anybody but himself. Today we’ve learned that the depths of his selfishness and disregard for others were even deeper than previously known,” says Chris Hayes on Trump’s reckless behavior after testing positive for Covid.Dec. 2, 2021.
Dr. Fauci tells Americans not to wait to get a Covid booster. The Supreme Court heard arguments in the case challenging the Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks. And, lawmakers on Capitol Hill have until Friday to fund the government or face a shutdown.Dec. 2, 2021.
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Early gains in a handful of companies tied to former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media venture fizzled out on Monday after the blank-check firm taking it public said it had received fact-finding inquiries from financial regulators. Digital World Acquisition (DWAC.O) fell 2.9% after gaining as...
LONDON — One of the scientists behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is warning that the next pandemic may be more contagious and more lethal unless more money is devoted to research and preparations to fight emerging viral threats. In excerpts released before a speech Monday, Professor Sarah Gilbert says the...
Ben Rhodes, Former Deputy National Security Adviser to President Obama, joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the New York Times’ report that Jared Kushner is turning to Persian Gulf countries to raise money for his new investment firm. They also discuss fmr. Israeli officials admitting it was a “mistake” to withdraw the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal.Dec. 1, 2021.
Legend Who Bought Netflix at $7.78 Says Buy This Now. Here's Who Really Makes Costco's Kirkland Signature Items. Remember Thelma Evans from "Good Times"? This Is Her Today. See The Walk-In Tubs Oregon Seniors Can Finally Afford. Fidelity Investments /. We're hiring remote licensed professionals at Fidelity. Yahoo Search /
Comments / 0