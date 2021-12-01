ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron hits the U.S.: What you need to know

MSNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first detected case of the new variant of the coronavirus, Omicron, has showed...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
kalw.org

What you need to know about Omicron, boosters, at-home rapid tests, and new antiviral pills to treat COVID

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing what you need to know about the new Omicron variant. Scientists still can’t say with certainty where or when the variant originated or how transmissible it is. Yesterday, health officials in the Netherlands say they found the new variant 11 days before it was identified in South Africa, so it's been spreading in Europe for a few weeks now.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ari Melber
The Week

Why the good news about the Omicron variant's reduced severity may be a mirage

There's a growing, caveat-filled consensus among public health experts that the new Omicron strain of the coronavirus is both more contagious and less severe than other COVID-19 strains. The evidence for greater transmissibility is more persuasive at this point than reduced severity, but "thus far, the signals are a bit encouraging regarding the severity," Dr. Anthony Fauci said on CNN this weekend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Europe#Msnbc
Daily Mail

Dr Fauci says Covid hospitalizations are rising among fully vaccinated people who have not had a booster

The nation's top infectious disease expert says that COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising among people fully vaccinated who have not had booster shots. Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said waning immunity from the initial shots is leading to a rise in severe cases among immunized Americans.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MSNBC

Here’s everything Trump did after testing positive for Covid

“Donald Trump is a textbook narcissist with no regard for anybody but himself. Today we’ve learned that the depths of his selfishness and disregard for others were even deeper than previously known,” says Chris Hayes on Trump’s reckless behavior after testing positive for Covid.Dec. 2, 2021.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MSNBC

First case of Omicron variant confirmed in U.S.

Dr. Fauci tells Americans not to wait to get a Covid booster. The Supreme Court heard arguments in the case challenging the Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks. And, lawmakers on Capitol Hill have until Friday to fund the government or face a shutdown.Dec. 2, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Ben Rhodes: Saudi Arabia is making a ‘down payment’ on a future Trump presidency

Ben Rhodes, Former Deputy National Security Adviser to President Obama, joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the New York Times’ report that Jared Kushner is turning to Persian Gulf countries to raise money for his new investment firm. They also discuss fmr. Israeli officials admitting it was a “mistake” to withdraw the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal.Dec. 1, 2021.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Sen. Kaine: Democrats need to go sell the economy

Legend Who Bought Netflix at $7.78 Says Buy This Now. Here's Who Really Makes Costco's Kirkland Signature Items. Remember Thelma Evans from "Good Times"? This Is Her Today. See The Walk-In Tubs Oregon Seniors Can Finally Afford. Fidelity Investments /. We're hiring remote licensed professionals at Fidelity. Yahoo Search /
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy