Omicron hits the U.S.: What you need to know

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing what you need to know about the new Omicron variant. Scientists still can’t say with certainty where or when the variant originated or how transmissible it is. Yesterday, health officials in the Netherlands say they found the new variant 11 days before it was identified in South Africa, so it's been spreading in Europe for a few weeks now.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO