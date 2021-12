(St. Paul, MN) -- A teen from Plymouth is the winner of the first 100-thousand-dollar Minnesota college scholarship drawing for the “Kids Deserve a Shot” campaign. Sixteen-year-old Kaitlyn Knutson says she got vaccinated because it allows her to be with her friends and family without having to really worry about COVID as much as before. Through the campaign, all Minnesotans 12 to 17 years old who have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series can have a chance to win a 100-thousand-dollar Minnesota College Scholarship. Three more drawings will take place over the next month.

PLYMOUTH, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO