ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

37-year-old Rockford man dies of COVID-19 after month long battle

By Rachael Perry
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yb8Mo_0dCf1xag00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Amanda Nolasco says her husband, Jonathan, who had no underlying health conditions, died of COVID-19 after a month-long battle with the virus.

Jonathan was 37-years-old.

“His lungs, as the doctor explained to me, they’re like a sponge. His were like a brick. There was no going back from that. There was no repairing his lungs at that point,” Amanda said Thursday.

“I was scared to leave (the hospital) because I just never knew what was going to happen when I would leave,” she said.

Amanda said the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic felt far away from the couple, until it wasn’t.

“You don’t think it’s that big of a deal. Honestly, I’m not gonna lie. That’s kinda how we were, I’m gonna be honest, me and him, that’s kinda what we were like. I just never thought this would happen,” she said, tearfully.

Doctors at UW Health SwedishAmerican are warning the public after an increase of cases are exhausting their resources.

“We have a shortage of ventilators. We have a shortage of beds, nursing staff, nursing aids, phlebotomists, technicians, respiratory therapists, physicians…all of us. The whole healthcare system is burning out,” one doctor said at a press conference earlier today.

The surge in COVID-19 cases is forcing doctors to work overtime, and makes it harder for them to care for non-COVID patients, they said.

“It just makes it so challenging, to do everything with such limited resources that are being consumed at such a great rate by the patients that are really sick with COVID,” they said.

Both the healthcare system and Amanda are asking others to take the virus more seriously.

“It is extremely important for our community to come help us. Get vaccinated. Help us. Help yourselves,” they said.

Amanda added, “It is serious. It is real. It’s not something to mess around with, because it’s just very dangerous. And it’s real. It’s definitely real.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Johnathan’s family cover funeral and medical expenses.

Local doctors say they are seeing younger people being hospitalized with serious COVID-19 symptoms.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 33

sassy
1d ago

He’s as big as a building. That is an underlying condition, I’m afraid. Stop the misinformation.

Reply
16
Truthfinder
1d ago

How many stories like this does it take for those that refuse the vaccination to reconsider? I get it, rights, blah blah blah. Personally, I could care less what you do. The doctors and nurses are tired of hearing the I should've listened final statement. Think of those you'll be leaving behind.

Reply(18)
9
Tamcat
1d ago

There’s treatments funny how so many aren’t receiving any . So basically doctors are killing people by not allowing any treatments .

Reply(3)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

UW Health SwedishAmerican sounds alarm as COVID hospitalizations breaking records

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Doctors with UW Health SwedishAmerican hospital say they are seeing more COVID-19 patients now than at any previous time during the pandemic. The health system held a press conference Thursday afternoon to sound the alarm as surgeries and other procedures are being delayed to accommodate a surge in coronavirus hospitalizations. SwedishAmerican […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fugitive task force searching for parents, charged after son’s school shooting

OXFORD, Mich. (AP) — The Oakland County fugitive team is searching for the parents of a teen accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school, who face involuntary manslaughter charges in the attack. Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, were scheduled to surrender to authorities at 2 p.m. local […]
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Health
Rockford, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Health
Rockford, IL
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Nursing Staff#Weather#Uw Health Swedishamerican#Non Covid
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fire damages exterior of Belvidere home

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Boone County firefighters rushed to a house fire Wednesday afternoon. It happened on Cairnwell Drive in the subdivision just south of Swan Hills Golf Course, 2600 Gustafson Rd, just before 3 p.m. There were no injuries reported, and the fire was contained mostly to the home’s exterior, and the vast majority […]
BELVIDERE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two injured in crash at Alpine and Broadway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were injured in a car crash at South Alpine and Broadway on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened before 2 p.m. after a pair of red sedans collided in the intersection. Police reduced traffic to one lane as the accident was investigated, and say the injured pair are expected to […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 http://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy