Rockford investing in free 3D printer training to benefit local businesses

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Technology keeps evolving, and the Rockford Small Business Development Center (SBDC) wants to make sure entrepreneurs keeping up with 3D printing.

“3D printing is not the wave of the future, its the wave of now,” said Rep. Maurice West (D-Rockford). “It’s gonna help our youth, or entrepreneurs, to really understand that this is something that can make them more effective for their vision and their dream.”

3D printers are used to make all sorts of things, from gadgets to guitars, to toys and tools, and changing the way people do business.

“Once you get the (computer) file, you can just print out anything you want,” said SBDC director Edward Caceres.

The SBDC is hoping to cash in on the relatively new technology. Cybersecurity and Emergency Technology Expert Mike Rogers says 3D printing offers an alternative for manufacturers, minus the big cost.

“We’re going to make a fleet of printers that we can get into the hands of people, first hand, so it’s hands-on knowledge and experience,” he said.

Caeres says new tech means new jobs for the Stateline.

“With these new technologies that are coming, we’re also working on bringing robotics, and also artificial intelligence technologies in the area. We believe with that, we will boost the employment and get more of a qualified workforce in the area,” he said.

West helped secure funding for the 3D printer training, and says it is a good investment in local youth, entrepreneurs and the community.

“This is the way that we support our community and make our community even stronger,” he said.

The training will be available to anyone who wants it, at no cost, and will begin next month. Contact the Rockford Small Business Development Center for more information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.