Restaurants

What the future holds for Shaker Square

WKYC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA battle over whether the city should pay...

www.wkyc.com

ithaca.com

What is the future of the Aurora Streatery?

ITHACA, NY -- The city of Ithaca is looking to evaluate the Aurora Streatery. Set up in a haste as a response to the pandemic, the Streatery closes the block of Aurora Street home to Restaurant Row. This creates a pedestrian way that allows for more outdoor dining on the sidewalks so that people who are uncomfortable eating inside due to COVID-19 can still support local restaurants. However, as noted by city planner Jennifer Kusznir at the Nov. 17 City Administration Committee meeting, the Streatery was not studied or evaluated beforehand.
ITHACA, NY
Atlantic City Press

What does the future hold for B.L. England following its sale?

“I have some really, especially good news,” Palombo said at the start of the meeting. “I’m happy to announce that the B.L. England plant site has been sold.”. According to Palombo, the new owners plan to demolish the existing buildings at the site, which include the idle generating station and smokestack where the Great Egg Harbor River widens into a bay, as well as a massive cooling tower.
ECONOMY
WKYC

First Look at Indie, former Greenhouse Tavern space | Doug Trattner reports

CLEVELAND — Gabriel Zeller and Julie Mesenburg are just a few weeks away from unveiling Indie, a new restaurant set in the former home of Greenhouse Tavern on East 4th St. The driven husband-and-wife team are also behind Char Whisky Bar in Rocky River, Avo Modern Mexican in Ohio City and Lago at Lakeside, a seasonal operation in Marblehead. The pair spent months transforming the iconic property into a place that feels entirely fresh.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
mansionglobal.com

Musician’s Resort-Sized Canadian Retreat Heads to Auction Without Reserve

The Whitestone Resort, a 31-acre ranch estate in Muskoka, Canada, will go to auction with no reserve next week. The lakefront property’s impressive 13,352 square feet of living space includes 15 bedrooms and 16 full bathrooms in total, according to Concierge Auctions, which is handling the online sale on Dec. 10.
nhmagazine.com

Holiday Cheer at Canterbury Shaker Village

In the blink of an eye, scenes of pumpkins and autumn leaves will fade into green trees and snowmen and candy canes. To get into the holiday spirit, check out one (or more) of Canterbury Shaker Village’s seasonal events. Holiday Open House. Starting the day after Thanksgiving, Shaker Village will...
thelandcle.org

Shaker Square rescue deal in limbo after councilwoman withholds support

Cleveland officials and nonprofit leaders answered questions about a proposed $12 million deal to buy and fix up Shaker Square at a public meeting at York Rite Masonic Temple on Kinsman Road Friday morning, pledging to make improvements and engage the community if the deal is passed by Cleveland City Council. Yet Ward 4 interim councilwoman Marion Anita Gardner withheld her support, leaving it to her successor to decide.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland seeking to issue $12 million loan for Shaker Square deal using federal stimulus money earmarked for revenue recovery: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Since the Shaker Square shopping complex on Cleveland’s East Side was in financial distress before the COVID-19 pandemic, Cleveland officials determined the city could not use American Rescue Plan stimulus money toward a deal to pay off the mortgage on the troubled property. But the city is...
CLEVELAND, OH
ruralintelligence.com

River And Mountain Views

This Germantown Contemporary offers all-modern everything, from the renovated bathroom to the state-of-the-art kitchen. There are three bedrooms and four bathrooms, heated attached garage, and a second garage that could be converted to additional living area or studio space. The grounds are landscaped and include a stone patio with a water feature. Listed at $1,699,00 by Patrica A. Hinkein Realty.
GERMANTOWN, NY
smarteranalyst.com

Square Renamed to Block, Paving Way for Future Growth

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Financial and digital payment services provider Square, Inc. (SQ) has changed its corporate name to Block, Inc. The legal name change to “Block, Inc.” is expected to occur on or about December 10, 2021, subject to the closing of certain legal conditions.The company also noted that it will continue trading with the ticker symbol “SQ” on the NYSE, until further notice. Following the news, shares are up almost 1% during pre-market trading, at the time of writing.
WKYC

Cleveland Metroparks now hiring: How you can apply for a job

CLEVELAND — Looking for a job? The Cleveland Metroparks are hiring!. It's been a tough year for many businesses when it comes to hiring -- and the Cleveland Metroparks are feeling it as well. "Just like everyone else, we've faced a big shortage this year," said Jarrod McCarthy, Director of...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Holiday CircleFest returns to University Heights this weekend

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: The video in the player above is from a previously published, unrelated story. It's the most wonderful time of the year. The Holiday CircleFest is returning to University Circle this Sunday. Neighborhood museums, schools, and nonprofit organizations are welcoming guests of all ages for holiday exhibits,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Alliance Review

Paint The Plow

District 4 of the Ohio Department of Transportation is hosting a Paint-the-Plow contest. To vote for East Canton, visit www.facebook.com/ODOTD4. The deadline to vote is Dec. 1. The plow that receives the most likes wins.
EAST CANTON, OH
WKYC

Debate continues over the future of Shaker Square

CLEVELAND — Shaker Square is a historic part of town. And it’s success plays a vital role in the success of the neighborhoods that surround it. But right now, the property is in the hands of banks who are looking to make their money back. The property hasn’t seen any...
CLEVELAND, OH

