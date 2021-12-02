What the future holds for Shaker Square

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Financial and digital payment services provider Square, Inc. (SQ) has changed its corporate name to Block, Inc. The legal name change to “Block, Inc.” is expected to occur on or about December 10, 2021, subject to the closing of certain legal conditions.The company also noted that it will continue trading with the ticker symbol “SQ” on the NYSE, until further notice. Following the news, shares are up almost 1% during pre-market trading, at the time of writing.

