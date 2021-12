As a year when most of us have been feeling that life is still upside down comes to its end, the Great Dickens Christmas Fair has decided to turn itself inside out. The annual Victorian-themed holiday extravaganza, which reverted to an all-virtual “Dickens Fair at Home” in 2020 for the first time in its 50-plus-year history, is returning in triumph to the Cow Palace in San Francisco, staging many of its events outside the exhibition hall at 2600 Geneva Ave. in the expansive parking lot surrounding it for a version we’ll experience in our cars.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO