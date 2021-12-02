ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline to Star in Apple’s ‘Disclaimer’

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCate Blanchett and Kevin Kline have signed on to star in a new thriller for Apple...

IndieWire

Alfonso Cuarón Reunites with Emmanuel Lubezki for TV Series Starring Cate Blanchett

Alfonso Cuarón has set his directorial return with “Disclaimer,” a television series adaptation of Renee Knight’s novel of the same name. The project, Cuarón’s first directing effort since “Roma,” is set up at Apple and is the first series to be greenlit under the deal between the filmmaker and Apple that was first announced in 2019. Cuarón will write, direct, and executive produce the entire series, which has Oscar winners Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline attached to headline. The project is Cuarón’s first TV series since the 2014 NBC series “Believe,” which aired only 12 episodes before being canceled. Apple’s official synopsis...
Deadline

Todd Field-Cate Blanchett Movie ‘Tár’ Sets 2022 Release & Adds Nina Hoss, Noémie Merlant, Mark Strong, Others

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline first reported about Cate Blanchett and director Todd Field’s next picture Tár, and Tuesday we learned that the film will hit cinemas on October 7, 2022 via Focus Features, with Nina Hoss, Noémie Merlant, Sophie Kauer, Julian Glover, Mark Strong, Allan Corduner, and Sylvia Flote joining the cast. In new plot details, we also understand that two-time Oscar winner Blanchett will be playing Lydia Tár, an orchestra conductor widely considered one of the greatest at her craft, and the first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra. The score to the movie is being composed by Oscar-winning Joker composer Hildur Guðnadóttir,...
Cate Blanchett Makes Sure Her Kids 'Checked the Sources' When Getting News from Social Media

Cate Blanchett hopes her kids are doing their research when getting information from social media. In this week's cover story for Porter, Net-A-Porter's digital title, the 52-year-old actress says that social media is a major discussion with her four kids, whom she shares with husband Andrew Upton, and that she tries to teach her children the importance of knowing where their news comes from.
The Independent

Nightmare Alley: Fans cannot cope with Cate Blanchett’s hilarious entrance to film premiere

Cate Blanchett appeared in giant size at the Nightmare Alley premiere in New York last night (1 December), sending fans into a frenzy.The new movie is Guillermo del Toro’s first film since his 2017 Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water.Based on William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel, Nightmare Alley stars Bradley Cooper as Stan Carlisle, a carnival entertainer and master manipulator.Carlisle’s skills and showmanship are noticed by the upper classes of society, and after starting to move in those circles, he meets Cate Blanchett’s Dr Lilith Ritter, a corrupt and dangerous psychiatrist.Rooney Mara plays Molly Cahill, the carnival’s kind...
arcamax.com

Cate Blanchett's 'absolutely chuffed' to be Adele's style icon

Cate Blanchett is "absolutely chuffed" to be Adele's fashion muse. The 'Carol' star is happy to be admired for her sartorial choices by the 'Easy On Me' singer after she name-checked the actress in her '73 Questions' interview with Vogue magazine last month. The 52-year-old actress told Porter magazine: "I...
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Cher & Normani Among The Pirelli Calendar’s 2022 Stars, Cate Blanchett Covers PORTER, And More!

Lensed by musician Bryan Adams, the next installment of the iconic Pirelli Calendar fittingly takes its inspiration from music stars who’ve shaped the entertainment world as we know it. And, naturally, chart toppers from the current day and decades past are starring front and center. Titled On the Road, the first calendar to be published in the wake of COVID-19 also happens to celebrate the 150th anniversary. For the 2022 edition, the months of the calendar unfold over more than 160 pages and 70+ portraits of St. Vincent (who’s also the cover star), Kali Uchis, Saweetie, Cher, Normani, Jennifer Hudson, Iggy Pop, Grimes, Bohan Phoenix, and Rita Ora. The photos were taken last summer over the course of three days at the Palace Theatre in Los Angeles and Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont hotel, and subsequently at the Scalinatella hotel in Capri. To coincide with the release, Adams has composed a song, On The Road, which will be included on his next album. Feast your eyes on a snippet below!
