La Crosse, WI

Santa and Mrs. Claus return to downtown La Crosse store window

By Greg White
 1 day ago

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Santa and Mrs. Claus are back in their spots in the Duluth Trading Company store window La Crosse.

You’ll find them in the window on the corner of Fourth and Main streets from 3 to 8 p.m. every Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 to 6 p.m. Sundays, until Dec. 23.

From three to eight p.m.

And on Sundays from 2 until 6 p.m.

Nothing says Christmas more than the look on a child’s face when they meet Santa.

For some, it’s all joy.

For others, not so much!

And News 8 Now want to see them all.

Upload your smiling with Santa photos or scared of Santa picture here .

We’ll show some here on News Eight Now This Morning.

And on Dec. 20, we’ll award one random winner from each category $100 Visa gift cards.

New trail connector keeping hikers safe

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – There’s a new trail available that gives hikers a more safe experience. The shared-use connector trail makes it possible to get on trails from downtown neighborhoods to the bluff without having to walk on roads. For hikers, it allows for more immersion in La Crosse’s...
Holiday Lights in the Park returning to Sparta

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) – You can kick off your weekend with the start of Sparta’s ‘Holiday Lights in the Park’. Santa will flip the switch after the parade down Water Street, ending in Evans-Bosshard Park. When you’re there, there will be a bonfire, a concession stand with free hot chocolate,...
Annual WPSLAX21 gathering at the La Crosse Center to discuss white privilege

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – An annual gathering to discuss white privilege starts Friday in La Crosse. Workshops and speakers will be discussing what white privilege is and how everyone can work together towards equality. Keynote speakers include Debby Irving, Jasiri X, and Winona La Duke. For those wanting to attend in person, the event is being held at the...
UPDATE: La Crosse teen found, reunited with family

UPDATE: Damiane J. Arndt has been found safe and reunited with family. LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Damiane J. Arndt was reported missing Friday. She is biracial: white and Native American, and between 5-feet-5 and 5-feet-7. She is described as 120 to 130 pounds with...
Street crews modify problematic street markings on revamped Jackson Street in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Street crews worked Thursday to modify street markings at the Fourth Street and West Avenue intersections because the new lane configurations during the Jackson Street project weren’t working effectively, according to a Wisconsin Department of Transportation official. The resurfacing project from Third Street to 23rd Street on one of La Crosse’s busiest streets resulted in...
La Crosse bus passengers must wear masks through March 18 under federal TSA extension

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The Metropolitan Transportation Utility in La Crosse has announced that bus passengers must wear masks at least through March 18. The requirement is in accord with the Transportation Security Administration’s extension of the face mask requirement for all transportation networks, including public transportation, through that day.
7 C's coalition slates workshop in La Crosse to help health professionals connect with stories

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The 7 C’s Health Initiative will host a Winter Storytelling Workshop to help folks who have great tales stored inside but don’t necessarily know how to craft and tell them. Terry Visger of Bluff Country Tale Spinners will open workshop. The workshop will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the La Crosse County...
Salvation Army hopes to raise money during pop-up parties

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- The Salvation Army has teamed up with Unforgettable Entertainment, a D.J. Party Host, to help raise money for Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.  The two groups are hosting pop-up parties at Valley View Mall every Wednesday from 4-6 pm until December 22nd. Organizers say that last year was dim and didn’t feel like the holidays and...
La Crosse's Rotary Lights hosts "All Abilities Night"

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- The lights of La Crosse’s Rotary Lights display were not so bright Monday night- and that’s a good thing. For the first time in the display’s 27-year history, volunteers dimmed the lights, stopped the displays from flashing, and lowered the volume of holiday music to make the display more accessible to people living with autism, down...
'Winter Wishes' effort brings sprit of giving to G-E-T High School

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WKBT) — Local students are playing Santa to their classmates. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School’s Link Crew is hosting its annual “Winter Wishes” effort. Students can request something as small as a pack of gum up to a winter coat for themselves or someone else. Students and community members can fulfill those wishes. “We do it for the students to...
