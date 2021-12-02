Santa and Mrs. Claus return to downtown La Crosse store window

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Santa and Mrs. Claus are back in their spots in the Duluth Trading Company store window La Crosse.

You’ll find them in the window on the corner of Fourth and Main streets from 3 to 8 p.m. every Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 to 6 p.m. Sundays, until Dec. 23.

From three to eight p.m.

And on Sundays from 2 until 6 p.m.

Nothing says Christmas more than the look on a child’s face when they meet Santa.

For some, it’s all joy.

For others, not so much!

And News 8 Now want to see them all.

Upload your smiling with Santa photos or scared of Santa picture here .

We’ll show some here on News Eight Now This Morning.

And on Dec. 20, we’ll award one random winner from each category $100 Visa gift cards.

