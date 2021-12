Coral Springs Charter gymnastic star Sydney Crouch signed her letter of intent to compete at Southeast Missouri State University (SMSU) after graduating in 2022. “Gymnastics has been my passion for as long as I can remember, and it has always been my dream to compete at the collegiate level,” Crouch said. “I am so proud to be a member of the Redhawks gymnastics team.”

CORAL SPRINGS, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO