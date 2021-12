Coral Glades football had its most historic season in school history, but it ultimately ended in the State 8A playoffs on Thursday against Palmetto High School. After qualifying for the first time, the Jaguars fell 41-21. Coral Glades trailed 21-0 early on but made it a game with consecutive touchdowns on a four-yard run from Jojo Rispoli and a 35-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Knaebel to Joshua Pena. Joshua Guerin then caught a reception for another score in the fourth quarter.

