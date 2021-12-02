ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Adele Reveals The One Celeb She Would ‘Cry’ Over Meeting: ‘I’m A Huge Fan’

By Cassie Gill
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 1 day ago

Adele also chatted about what it was like meeting Oprah Winfrey during a makeup video with YouTube star NikkieTutorials!

Adele is one of the world’s biggest celebrities — but there’s one fellow star she would “cry” over meeting: Dwayne Johnson, a.k.a., The Rock! “Someone I’ve never met that I think I would actually cry — is The Rock! But I know he goes by Dwayne Johnson now,” she confessed to NikkieTutorials host Nikkie De Jager in a new YouTube video posted on Dec. 2.

It turns out Adele was already watching The Rock during his WWE days — far before he transitioned into doing major movies. “I was the biggest wrestling fan when I was younger…he sent me flowers the other day because he and his wife couldn’t make my show,” she added, seemingly referencing the taping of her CBS special Adele: One Night Only.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TdflV_0dCf0F9r00
Adele revealed she’s big fan The Rock. (DFree/Shutterstock)

The epic concert taped at the Griffith Observatory last month, and aired alongside her interview with Oprah Winfrey on Nov. 14. Plenty of stars were in the audience, including Lizzo, Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres, James Corden, and many more.

“Literally, I nearly fell off my chair,” she added of Dwayne’s sweet gesture. “I laugh because I call him The Rock — but he could be President Rock soon, he needs to be running for the presidency!” she then joked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ny0YO_0dCf0F9r00
Dwayne Johnson is the star of ‘Black Adam.’ (Shutterstock)

Adele also shared what it was like meeting Oprah, revealing her boyfriend Rich Paul was along for the ride. “She’s so normal. It’s wild. It was absolutely wild. My boyfriend came up with me to the compound, we had lunch her and stuff like that — it was so normal,” she said of the experience, which was at the former talkshow host’s Montecito, California estate.

Even Rich, who manages A-List athletes like LeBron James and Tristan Thompson, had to pinch himself. “Every now and then we’d catch ourselves being like, ‘it’s f—ing Oprah!’…I don’t remember not knowing of Oprah,” the Grammy winner went on. “I’m not saying she’s not a big deal in England but there’s not many TV presenters or TV personalities that are American that make it big there. It was phenomenal. She’s the nicest woman.”

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Adele Sparks Marriage Speculation With Mystery Ring Amid Rich Paul Romance — Photos

Oh, hello: Adele was spotted with a band on her wedding finger, sparking speculation that she may be engaged. Adele’s highly-anticipated divorce album 30 has not arrived yet, but the 33-year-old Grammy winner is now sparking marriage speculation. Amid her relationship with Rich Paul, the “Hello” singer was photographed with a band on her wedding finger as she departed a studio in west London on Friday, Nov. 5, as seen in the photos HERE. HollywoodLife has reached out to Adele’s rep for comment.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
E! News

Adele Reveals How She Met Her Boyfriend Rich Paul

Watch: Adele & BF Rich Paul Take Their Romance to the Next Level!. Adele is offering rare insight into her relationship with Rich Paul. The Grammy-winning superstar dished on the moment she met her sports agent boyfriend during CBS' Adele One Night Only special on Nov. 14. "I met him at a birthday party, we were on the dance floor," she told Oprah Winfrey about their initial encounter. "And then we met a couple years later. We went out for dinner, which he says was a business meeting and I'm like ‘A business meeting about what?' And then it was the first time we hung out on our own. Without friends and I think that was a natural way that people would meet each other in real life."
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Did Lizzo Really "Outshine" Adele During Her CBS Concert? Twitter Has THOUGHTS

To say Adele has friends in high places would be an understatement. Some of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood showed up to her One Night Only CBS concert special and Oprah interview, including Ellen DeGeneres and fellow superstar singer Lizzo. Most of the night, Adele was focused on belting out her old and new hits, but she took the time to crack the occasional joke as well. Adele had the most hilarious remark about Lizzo’s singing at her concert and Twitter can’t stop laughing.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Rich Paul
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Lizzo
Person
James Corden
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Adele
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Drake
HuffingtonPost

Adele Gushes Over 'Incredible' Relationship With Rich Paul

Adele is singing a happy tune about her relationship with NBA super-agent Rich Paul. The British singer gushed over Paul in a Rolling Stone cover story published on Thursday, describing their bond as the most “incredible, openhearted and easiest” relationship. Adele and Paul first met on the dance floor at...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Adele and Oprah discuss divorce, weight loss and Taylor Swift

Adele said she was "embarrassed" by her divorce, in an exclusive and wide-ranging interview with Oprah Winfrey. The star said she felt like she had "disrespected" the idea of marriage when she separated from her husband, Simon Konecki, in 2018. She added that "terrifying anxiety attacks" after the divorce prompted...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#Nikkietutorials#Cbs#Even Rich
SheKnows

Everything We Know About Adele's Son Angelo Adkins

If there’s one thing we learned from the Adele One Night Only special on CBS is that Adele loves her son, Angelo Adkins, to the moon and back. The nine-year-old holds a special place in the Grammy winner’s heart, not only because she’s his mother, but because she realized how much his presence in her life saved her. Adele believes that Angelo and her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, “were angels” sent to her. Angelo keeps a relatively low profile for a Hollywood kid (just like his mom), so we expect that tradition to continue as Adele makes the press rounds to support her...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
goodhousekeeping.com

Adele Reveals the Moment She Knew She Wanted a Divorce

Adele opened up about her realization that she wanted a divorce. In her intimate interview with media icon Oprah Winfrey, the "Easy on Me" singer opened up about her decision to get divorced from her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and how she reflected on the experience in her upcoming album, 30. The pop star also got candid about her thoughts on marriage and the nuclear family.
RELATIONSHIPS
KGUN 9

Adele Breaks Down In Tears Reuniting With Former Teacher During Concert

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Adele has a lot to be happy about these days. The 33-year-old award-winning singer’s...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
105K+
Followers
11K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy