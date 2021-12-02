Two injured in crash at Alpine and Broadway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were injured in a car crash at South Alpine and Broadway on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened before 2 p.m. after a pair of red sedans collided in the intersection.

Police reduced traffic to one lane as the accident was investigated, and say the injured pair are expected to survive.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.