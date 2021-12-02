ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two injured in crash at Alpine and Broadway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were injured in a car crash at South Alpine and Broadway on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened before 2 p.m. after a pair of red sedans collided in the intersection.

Police reduced traffic to one lane as the accident was investigated, and say the injured pair are expected to survive.

