On the November 22 broadcast of JTBC's 'Bistro Shigor', the cast members sat down and talked about marriage and family while wrapping up their day at the restaurant. On this day, the celebrity cast welcomed a family celebrating a baby's first birthday as customers. Looking back on the touching celebration, TVXQ's Changmin said, "They were the most memorable customers today. We asked them what their wish was for the child, and they just said that they wanted the child to be healthy while choking up. It's a kind of emotion that I've never experienced for myself before, but I wondered how precious the child must be to them to choke up just at the thought of their child."

