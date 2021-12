For part 2 of this 2-part SOLIDWORKS tutorial, the finished assembly was used to run a motion analysis of the mobile using mates and motors. You will need to have completed part 1 of this tutorial before following on with this part. In part 1 we created some simple baby mobile parts that we used to create an assembly in this tutorial part. You should have the empty mobile, a rainbow and a cloud hanging part. If you haven’t downloaded the file for this tutorial, you will need this for the music box parts. These are available to download here. By the end of part 1, you should have the empty mobile, a rainbow and a cloud hanging part.

