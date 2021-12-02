Spurs' Devin Vassell: Good to go at Portland

Vassell posted 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two steals in 30 minutes during Monday's 115-111 loss to the Suns. Although Vassell's minutes fluctuate from game to game, a brief look at his stat line indicates tremendous upside when he logs 30 minutes or more. His favorable pricing as a DFS target makes him a candidate to beat 5x value on a nightly basis, but there's also evidence of some abysmal outings when his usage is capped at 25 minutes or less.
The San Antonio Spurs have announced Devin Vasse will remain out for the rest of the game after suffering a right quadriceps contusion fighting for a defensive rebound late in the third quarter. Vassell recorded three points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in just over 22...
SAN ANTONIO — Spurs forward Devin Vassell is having quite the sophomore season. He's averaging career-highs in points (12.2 per game), rebounds (3.9 per game), assists (1.5 per game), and three-point percentage (39-percent). Vassell's emergence as a key contributor is getting attention from those who follow the Spurs but he...
The San Antonio Spurs have announced that Doug McDermott and Devin Vassell will miss tonight’s matchup against the Washington Wizards as the pair recovers from recent injuries. Vassell will miss his second consecutive contest after an awkward landing versus the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, and McDermott has sat out the...
The San Antonio Spurs (7-13) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (12-12) at Moda Center. Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday December 2, 2021. San Antonio Spurs 114, Portland Trail Blazers 83 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Ric Bucher @RicBucher. Time for the Portland Trail Blazers to Realize...
Drake’s so-called ‘new parents’ speak out regarding a picture of them together that went viral after a Thunder vs. Rockets game. The couple that went viral consists of Renee, 71, and Jim, 75, who were sitting courtside beside the famous rapper at the Paycom center. Via USA TODAY. “Well, I...
Potentially enlarging his ownership holdings big time, LeBron James and the Fenway Sports Group (FSG) announced plans to acquire the Pittsburgh Penguins. The group has agreed to purchase a controlling stake in the National Hockey League team. The sale calls for FSG to spend about $900 million, Sportskeeda reported. The...
DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
Whenever the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers match up, there is always some excitement from fans worldwide, but also in the city of Los Angeles. Those two are generally considered big-market teams who are city rivals, and with that comes a lot of attention. While the Lakers-Clippers game...
Kemba Walker was once one of the best offensive point guards in his prime with the Charlotte Hornets. At his best, he was averaging 25.6 PPG and carrying the Hornets offensively. However, injuries have slowed him down in recent years. He played 18 games for the Knicks this season, averaging...
Memphis Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks (hamstring) is listed as doubtful to play in Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Brooks is unlikely to play against the Timberwolves after recent right hamstring soreness. Expect Kyle Anderson to log more minutes against a Minnesota unit ranked 12th in defensive rating on Saturday night if Brooks is inactive.
The Grizzlies bear down and outhustle the Jazz in 119-118 win. This one stings. A close loss, at home, against a budding rival (more on that later), against an inferior team. But you know what? I think this was a more impressive win for the Grizzlies than it was a disappointing loss for the Jazz. And I bet that a few months from now, when the sting is gone, this loss is less surprising than it might be right now.
New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson has suffered a “delay” in his rehab process. Williamson, 21, hasn’t played in a game this season. The former No. 1 pick underwent offseason surgery on his right foot and has been rehabbing ever since. The former Duke star suffered yet another setback this week though.
Bronny is not the only son of LeBron James who can throw down. 14-year-old Bryce James, the younger son of the Los Angeles Lakers star, got up for a one-handed dunk during warmups in a viral video this week. The dunk is believed to be Bryce’s first ever on camera. Take a look.
Dennis Rodman is arguably the biggest wildcard in NBA history. There was no telling what Rodman would do if he was given the opportunity to. While his talent as a defender and a rebounder knew no limits, sometimes he would try to do something reckless and had to be stopped.
Achiuwa (shoulder) will play in Friday's matchup with the Kings, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports. Achiuwa will return from a three-game absence resulting from a shoulder injury. As a result, Khem Birch will likely return to a reserve role.
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every single aspect of the world over the last year, and that extends to the NBA world as well. NBA players had to go into a bubble to play to finish the 2019-20 season, and vaccination for the virus has been widely encouraged across the league ever since the vaccines became widely available.
Williams (knee) will be available Monday against the Rockets, Jay King of The Athletic reports. As expected, the big man will be available after he was bumped up to probable earlier in the day. Williams missed the last three games due to tendinitis in his left knee.
Bjelica (ribs) will be available Sunday against the Raptors, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Bjelica came into the day nursing sore ribs on his left side, but he'll be available as the Warriors seek their fourth straight victory. The veteran has been a solid addition off the bench, and he enters Sunday having scored in double figures in back-to-back games for the first time this season.
Tucker (illness) is cleared to play Tuesday against the Pistons, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports. Despite an illness, Tucker will take the court. His usage has increased notably over the past seven games. During this stretch, he's averaging 11.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 30.9 minutes.
