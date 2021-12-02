Spurs' Devin Vassell: Good to go at Portland

The Grizzlies bear down and outhustle the Jazz in 119-118 win. This one stings. A close loss, at home, against a budding rival (more on that later), against an inferior team. But you know what? I think this was a more impressive win for the Grizzlies than it was a disappointing loss for the Jazz. And I bet that a few months from now, when the sting is gone, this loss is less surprising than it might be right now.

