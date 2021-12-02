ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Spurs' Devin Vassell: Good to go at Portland

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Vassell (quadriceps) is available against the Trail Blazers on Thursday, Bruno...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Spurs' Devin Vassell: Strong contribution from bench

Vassell posted 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two steals in 30 minutes during Monday's 115-111 loss to the Suns. Although Vassell's minutes fluctuate from game to game, a brief look at his stat line indicates tremendous upside when he logs 30 minutes or more. His favorable pricing as a DFS target makes him a candidate to beat 5x value on a nightly basis, but there's also evidence of some abysmal outings when his usage is capped at 25 minutes or less.
NBA
Pounding The Rock

Devin Vassell and Doug McDermott to miss tonight’s game against the Washington Wizards

The San Antonio Spurs have announced that Doug McDermott and Devin Vassell will miss tonight’s matchup against the Washington Wizards as the pair recovers from recent injuries. Vassell will miss his second consecutive contest after an awkward landing versus the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, and McDermott has sat out the...
NBA
Person
Devin Vassell
Larry Brown Sports

DeAndre Jordan facing bad news from Lakers?

DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
NBA
#Spurs#Poundingtherock Com
numberfire.com

Dillon Brooks (hamstring) doubtful for Grizzlies' Saturday matchup

Memphis Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks (hamstring) is listed as doubtful to play in Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Brooks is unlikely to play against the Timberwolves after recent right hamstring soreness. Expect Kyle Anderson to log more minutes against a Minnesota unit ranked 12th in defensive rating on Saturday night if Brooks is inactive.
NBA
slcdunk.com

Jazz out-hustled by Grizzlies in 119-118 loss

The Grizzlies bear down and outhustle the Jazz in 119-118 win. This one stings. A close loss, at home, against a budding rival (more on that later), against an inferior team. But you know what? I think this was a more impressive win for the Grizzlies than it was a disappointing loss for the Jazz. And I bet that a few months from now, when the sting is gone, this loss is less surprising than it might be right now.
NBA
The Spun

Pelicans Reportedly Get Unfortunate Zion Williamson News

New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson has suffered a “delay” in his rehab process. Williamson, 21, hasn’t played in a game this season. The former No. 1 pick underwent offseason surgery on his right foot and has been rehabbing ever since. The former Duke star suffered yet another setback this week though.
NBA
CBS Sports

Raptors' Precious Achiuwa: Good to go

Achiuwa (shoulder) will play in Friday's matchup with the Kings, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports. Achiuwa will return from a three-game absence resulting from a shoulder injury. As a result, Khem Birch will likely return to a reserve role.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Complains About Improper Mask Wearing At His Kid's Basketball Game: "I'm Sorry But I'm At My Boy's Game And The Mask Underneath The Chin Makes Zero Sense To Me."

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every single aspect of the world over the last year, and that extends to the NBA world as well. NBA players had to go into a bubble to play to finish the 2019-20 season, and vaccination for the virus has been widely encouraged across the league ever since the vaccines became widely available.
NBA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Robert Williams: Good to go

Williams (knee) will be available Monday against the Rockets, Jay King of The Athletic reports. As expected, the big man will be available after he was bumped up to probable earlier in the day. Williams missed the last three games due to tendinitis in his left knee.
NBA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Nemanja Bjelica: Good to go Sunday

Bjelica (ribs) will be available Sunday against the Raptors, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Bjelica came into the day nursing sore ribs on his left side, but he'll be available as the Warriors seek their fourth straight victory. The veteran has been a solid addition off the bench, and he enters Sunday having scored in double figures in back-to-back games for the first time this season.
NBA
CBS Sports

Heat's P.J. Tucker: Good to go Tuesday

Tucker (illness) is cleared to play Tuesday against the Pistons, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports. Despite an illness, Tucker will take the court. His usage has increased notably over the past seven games. During this stretch, he's averaging 11.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 30.9 minutes.
NBA

