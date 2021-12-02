ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Simpson Got Her Brand Back. Now P.Diddy Wants His, Too.

By Vicki M. Young
 1 day ago
The rapper-cum-mogul is hoping his stalking-horse bid will be enough to purchase his Sean John streetwear label out of bankruptcy .

Sourcing Journal

The Art of Collaboration: Virgil Abloh Through the Years

A creative visionary, Virgil Abloh made a career out of bringing people together and challenging the status quo. His affinity for helping young designers, combined with his unique background in architecture and work with multi-hyphenate artists of all kinds, solidified him as a fixture in fashion and beyond. By joining forces with institutions like Levi’s and Nike, as well as with Swiss design company Vitra, Abloh made an imprint in home goods, art, sneakers and more. Through his appointment as Louis Vuitton’s men’s artistic director in 2018, the Off-White founder can be credited for cementing the boom of luxury streetwear—two categories...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

From Hype to High-End: Understanding Virgil Abloh’s Legacy

Virgil Abloh’s final Spring/Summer 2022 men’s wear collection for Louis Vuitton will be presented Tuesday in Miami, just two days after he died at the age of 41 from a rare form of cancer. The collection will mark the end of a design era in fashion, but it is just the beginning of the industry’s dissection into the legacy left behind by the visionary Off-White founder and Louis Vuitton artistic director of men’s collections. “It’s hard to overstate the effect Virgil had on the streetwear and luxury markets, being such a game-changer in both. Endlessly innovative, he brought the rarified gaze of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Peloton Instructor Emma Lovewell Designs Custom Jeans for Sene

Custom denim is getting more personalized for fans of Peloton instructor and fitness influencer Emma Lovewell. Los Angeles-based Sene, which launched on Kickstarter in 2019 as a custom suiting brand, has collaborated with the instructor on a jeans collection tailored to each customer’s own body. The collection spans five women’s jeans styles and one men’s style based on the label’s Air Jean, a lightweight (10.5-ounce) Japanese denim designed for the luxury market. Each style features a light wash called the “Emma Blue” and ’90s-inspired distressing. In place of standard sizing, Sene offers customers two options to find their custom fit. They can either...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jessica Simpson
Footwear News

Jessica Simpson Goes Wild Choosing Winter Boots in $21 Leopard-Print Sweater & Skinny Jeans

Sometimes, even Jessica Simpson needs help choosing shoes—as seen in her latest Instagram post. Simpson took to social media to share her outfit ideas for a dinner date with her kids. The Footwear News cover star posed for a mirror selfie in a pair of classic blue jeans, layered gold necklaces, rings and a beige headband. Simpson elevated her glam look with a cozy leopard sweater—naturally, from her own fashion line. The actress’ Kenna style, currently on sale for $21 (from $70), featured a crewneck fit with long sleeves, beige trim and a tan leopard print. Her graphic top gave her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TMZ.com

Diddy Wants to Buy Back Sean John Brand Out of Bankruptcy

Diddy is swooping in to try to save his namesake brand ... and he's got grand plans to breathe life back into Sean John. According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ ... the music and fashion mogul's company recently bid $3.3 million to buy the clothing line's assets out of bankruptcy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Khloé Kardashian Looks Incredibly Fit In Sexy Black Latex Bodysuit — Watch

Khloé Kardashian teased a sexy new latex bodysuit from her celebrity-favorite clothing brand Good American. Khloé Kardashian modeled a new product from her clothing brand Good American. The media personality, 37, rocked a black latex bodysuit in a new video shared by Good American on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 15. The long sleeve bodysuit has a zipper for the cleavage section.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

Zendaya Wants You To Look At The Back Of Her Dress

Zendaya’s red carpet portfolio is jam-packed with impeccable looks. Her formal outfits are not only breathtaking in their beauty, but are also empowering and unique. (Remember when she wore Loewe’s metal breastplate dress in October 2021?) Recently, the multi-hyphenate once again demonstrated her ability to put together a next-level red carpet look. During the Ballon d'Or photocall, Zendaya wore a black dress with a cool design twist. While her vintage Roberto Cavalli LBD looked modest from the front, the back featured an intricate metal spine detail. The designer number also contained an uncanny reference to her Spider-Man movie franchise.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Of Course There's a Subtle Tribute to Beyoncé and JAY-Z in The Harder They Fall

Netflix's The Harder They Fall is the gift that keeps on giving! On Nov. 3, the streaming service dropped a YouTube video in which part of the star-studded cast, including Regina King and Idris Elba, reveal some stunning hidden details that viewers likely missed when they watched the Western film. In the clip, director Jeymes Samuel explains the special meaning behind the Carter & Carter general store that appears throughout the town of Redwood, sharing that he drew inspiration from a couple of, ahem, A-list friends.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Tracee Ellis Ross’s Dad Sees Her on Magazine Cover & Buys Every Copy in New Instagram Video

Tracee Ellis Ross has been in the spotlight for quite some time now. As the daughter of superstar singer Diana Ross, the 49-year-old actress was making appearances on television even as a young kid. Then, with lead roles on hit comedy series like Girlfriends and Black-ish, Ross has been a mainstay on American TV screens, while also appearing in Hollywood films and even a few music videos along the way.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

The Important Lesson Teyana Taylor Is Teaching Junie And Rue About Loving Their Hair — EXCLUSIVE

The wife, mother, performer and now Darling Hair ambassador on teaching her girls to embrace their curls. Two things that Teyana Taylor doesn’t play about: her family and her hair. Since bursting on to the scene more than a decade ago with her television debut on MTV’s My Super Sweet Sixteen, the hair chameleon has left fans anticipating her next hairstyle time and time again. For some of her latest looks, she’s been relying on Darling Hair, Africa’s number one hair extensions brand which has finally made its way stateside with Taylor at the forefront. “I’m excited to be partnering with Darling because I resonate with their mission of helping women own their power with the reassurance of great hair,” she tells ESSENCE exclusively. “When asked to be the face of the brand, I wanted to ensure I aligned with a brand that mirrors my everyday lifestyle and Darling does just that. It’s my go-to product for all of my versatile hairstyles like braids, twists, locs and more. With Darling Hair, I am able to promote a brand that I enjoy while embracing and protecting my natural hair.”
HAIR CARE
AOL Corp

Jessica Alba on going to therapy with her daughter: 'I simply wanted to show up to be the best mom for my kid'

Welcome to So Mini Ways, Yahoo Life's parenting series on the joys and challenges of child rearing. Jessica Alba's been in the spotlight since her teens, cementing her action hero status at age 19 with her Golden Globe-nominated role on Dark Angel. But she seems to have hit her stride since becoming a mom — she and husband Cash Warren share daughters Honor, 13, and Haven, 10, and son Hayes, who turns 4 next month — thanks in large part to her co-founding of the Honest Company, the consumer goods brand whose lotions and wipes have since become nursery staples.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
