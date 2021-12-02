Cornwall to appear on new renovation series 'Home Town Kickstart'

A small Orange County town is getting some national attention as one of a few towns nationwide picked to appear on a new HGTV show.

Producers have set their sights on Cornwall for a new renovation series called "Home Town Kickstart." It will be the only town in New York that is featured.

Amy Bandolik, who is part of a community committee that applied for Cornwall to be on the show, says that she's excited that the town is getting the attention it deserves.

"It's not about a town that needs a total revitalization. It's about a town that has some really amazing element, but that needs a little bit of a kickstart," says Bandolik.

It premieres this spring and will tackle a few local projects – to create an outdoor space on the town's Main Street Bridge, renovate a local business and fix up a hometown hero's house.

Revitalizing Main Street has been the talk of the town for months and was the reason residents voted in a new supervisor in November.

The premiere season for HGTV's new series will also feature towns in Wyoming, Arizona, Kentucky, Georgia and Louisiana.