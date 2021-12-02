Division of Forestry seeing fewer wildfires this fall

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The Beauty Mountain Fire at the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve continues to burn at about 150 acres. However the Division of Forestry assures wild and brush fires are not uncommon this time of year.

While this fire has captured many eyes, it is just a small scope of what officials are calling a slow fire season. The Division of Forestry told 59News they have responded to over 120 wildfires and brushfires statewide.

“In this region which is Southern West Virginia, 42 fires this fall and burned a little over 400 acres so far,” Regional Forester Chris White said.

Meanwhile, the fire at the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is smoldering.

“What we’re seeing here are small low flames, ground fire,” District Supervisor Dave Bieri said. “It’s burning through the duff on the ground the grass, leaves, branches, things like that that are down low.”

With high winds expected Thursday, December 2, 2021, and dry conditions continuing, the Division of Forestry is preparing for more sparks to catch throughout the days ahead.

“The hardwoods don’t really like fire,” White added. “It can help if it’s a really small intensity fire but the problem you have on a day like this is the winds going to push it. So, you’re going to have really hot flames and you can kill trees that way.”

Currently, 800 acres of land have burned in West Virginia this fall.

