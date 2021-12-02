ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

UPMC discusses plans to keep community safe against omicron variant

By Mark Hiller
WBRE
WBRE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i5boH_0dCey7Dm00

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Just one day after learning the COVID-19 omicron variant was confirmed in California, a Minnesota man has tested positive for it.

Health officials say it’s just a matter of time before the latest COVID variant surfaces in Pennsylvania.

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center held a virtual news conference Thursday to tackle the topic. Eyewitness News participated in the event to learn more about UPMC’s plans to treat and help keep the community safe.

At Thursday’s news conference in Pittsburgh, UPMC doctors announced they’re already working to answer the next big question during this COVID-19 pandemic.

“Do monoclonal antibodies, vaccines or other treatments work against omicron the latest SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern,” Dr. Graham Snyder said.

Dr. Snyder says no one should be surprised by the latest variant of novel coronavirus, given viruses mutate whenever they have a chance to spread. Health officials in South Africa where the new variant was first detected say the omicron variant is spreading at an exponential rate, doubling in just 24 hours.

Healthbeat: UPMC to announce results of first-ever COVID-19 treatment clinical trial

They indicate so far less severe illness from the variant with many infections among people who previously had COVID. Eyewitness News brought that up with Dr. Snyder.

“I will say it is concerning how quickly it is spreading in South Africa. It’s important to know whether or not our immune system is remaining well-prepared or less-prepared whether that be from natural infection or from vaccination and it’s important to know how effective our therapies are,” Dr. Snyder said.

Dr. Snyder says UPMC will look to what he calls their “robust healthcare database” to determine who is most vulnerable to complications and infections from the omicron variant and how well treatments work.

“We perform genomic sequencing on a sampling of SARS-CoV-2 viruses from our community giving us an understanding of the variants circulating in our region. Our data analytics team has tracked COVID-19 trends with each surge in each variant and we’ll continue to do that when omicron arrives in our region,” Dr. Snyder said.

Dr. Snyder says while there’s a lot to learn about the omicron variant and how it’s primarily transmitted, it doesn’t change what we should do to stay safe.

He urges us to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and get the booster if you’re eligible.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBRE

Omicron variant detected in Pennsylvania

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northwest Philadelphia resident has tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. The health department says a man in his 30s tested positive and they are working to get more information about the case. “This announcement is in addition to cases identified […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

HIV resources available in Luzerne County on World AIDS Day

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —This year marks 40 years since the first cases of HIV and AIDS were diagnosed. Even though many may not hear a lot about HIV, roughly 38 million people are living with the virus which attacks the body’s immune system. Once a person has HIV, they have it for life. While […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
State
Pennsylvania State
Pittsburgh, PA
Vaccines
State
California State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Minnesota State
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Coronavirus
City
California, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
WBRE

Local schools watch closely as omicron variant appears in U.S.

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Health experts confirmed the first case of the Omicron COVID variant has been detected in the U.S. It was found in California. Local officials are closely monitoring the latest developments to see what impact the omicron variant will have on our region. There is definitely a concern but not panic among […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upmc#Omicron#Covid#Eyewitness News
WBRE

Lycoming County joins the Book One Club

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lycoming County is preserving the past by digitizing documents dating back to the 18th century. Through collaboration with Avenu Insights and Analytics, Lycoming County’s Register and Recorder David Huffman helped plan a way to digitally preserve their historic records. “Numerous meetings having to go off-site to image certain things to […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
764K+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy