Eau Claire tax bills go into mail next week

EAU CLAIRE — A $45 increase for the average Eau Claire homeowner will appear in property tax bills scheduled to go into the mail next week.

City and county taxes are both rising next year, but those are being mitigated by small declines for public and technical education and a significantly larger lottery tax credit.

“We had a record year last year,” state Revenue Secretary Peter Barca said this week in a telephone interview with the Leader-Telegram.

In the fiscal year that ended on June 30, the Wisconsin Lottery got nearly $900 million in revenue — the best it’s had in its 33-year history. Roughly a third of that, about $343 million, goes to property tax relief.

Barca believes the banner year for the Wisconsin Lottery happened because other forms of entertainment were curtailed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Part of that would’ve been casinos shut down due to the pandemic,” he said.

That led gamblers to play the lottery more, which also helped push jackpots higher and attract more people dreaming of big payouts for Powerball and MegaMillions. Scratch-off lotto tickets that carry smaller prizes also saw a surge in demand, prompting the Wisconsin Lottery to introduce more new varieties of them than it ever had, Barca said.

For Eau Claire homeowners, higher lottery revenues will amount to $57 more taken off their tax bills.

That larger tax credit will reduce the impact of tax increases by the city and county governments.

According to a Leader-Telegram analysis based on the average $205,000 home in Eau Claire, city taxes are going up by $59, while the county’s portion of the tax bill is rising by $44.

Jay Winzenz, finance director for the City of Eau Claire, explained last month that the biggest single contributor to the city’s tax increase was support for the renovation and addition of L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.

The city’s contribution toward that building project, which is under way and will be done next year, added about $25 to the average homeowner’s tax bill.

Additional contributors to the city’s tax hike were other public projects and increasing operating costs for city government.

Eau Claire County’s property tax levy increase was largely due to higher debt service payments tied to the new Highway Department facility currently under construction and prior borrowing for older projects including the new jail and courthouse renovation completed several years ago.

“We’ve got existing debt related to that and brought on a larger infrastructure project in addition to it,” county Finance Director Norb Kirk said.

Debt service payments are rising by $2.2 million next year — a large increase that Kirk doesn’t foresee happening again in the near future, but smaller increases are still forecast.

Noticing its debt level rising, the county is working to shift some of its spending previously done through borrowing onto pay-as-you-go funding that does not incur interest, he said.

Increased sales tax collections tied to robust consumer spending are helping the county out with that effort to rein in borrowing.

“We’re on pace right now for 2021 to be somewhere on $12.3 million in sales tax collections,” Kirk said. “Last year we were close to $11 million.”

While matching this year’s record performance is seen as unlikely, the county is anticipating $11.7 million in sales tax revenues will be collected next year.

Aside from the city and county taxes rising, there are slight changes in other portions of the average Eau Claire homeowner’s tax bill.

Property taxes going toward public schools and the local technical college are going down next year, but those cuts are canceled out by a smaller tax credit for K-12 schools. For the average home, the Eau Claire school district will collect $4 less in taxes, and Chippewa Valley Technical College taxes are down by $9.

The tax credit for public schools is shrinking by almost $12 for the average Eau Claire home.

The city conducted a revaluation this year — a process done every three years to get assessed values closer to what properties are worth on the open real estate market.

The Leader-Telegram’s analysis of property tax bills took those value changes into account. For example, the previous $174,000 average value of an Eau Claire home was used to calculate 2021 taxes, but next year’s bill is based on that same residence’s current value of $205,000.

Glenda Lyons, Eau Claire County Treasurer, said property tax bills will be sent early next week to city taxpayers. Those bills were available online as of noon Thursday for viewing and payment through the county’s website, co.eau-claire.wi.us.

Taxpayers have until Jan. 31 to pay their local property tax bill or at least half of it. For those who do pay in installments, the second half is due by July 31.