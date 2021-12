A “rotten” smell was so bad some residents in Grafton began calling the police. The smell? Tofu, NBC Boston reported. “What we found out over the last couple of weeks is that some of our food products smell a little bit more than others, and particularly the tofu was a little smellier than what we were expecting,” FeedBack Earth CEO Alison Greenlee told the news station.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO