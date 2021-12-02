ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Supreme Court signals towards banning abortion, what’s next?

By Ashley Kaiser
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTRF) – The Supreme Court of the United States has indicated that its justices are leaning toward the decision of banning abortion earlier in pregnancy. This result may further develop and overturn a nationwide right that has existed for nearly 50 years.

After the oral arguments finished on Wednesday, the justices indicated they would uphold a Mississippi law that is much more restrictive than the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

7News Legal Analyst, Diana Crutchfield explained although they have signaled towards banning abortion, the process is ongoing.

The question now is, what happens next?

Only the Justices; no police officers, no clerks, no one else, meet in conferences and they discuss them. They have a very formalized manner of doing that.

They take a vote, and the Chief Justice votes first and likewise down through the sonority list.  Then, if the Chief Justice is in the majority, he assigns to another Justice or to himself the written opinion that will become the formal law of the land.

Diana Crutchfield, 7news Legal Analyst

Crutchfield said once a decision is made you can go and get the results off the supreme court website. She added they make it clear and easy to understand and you can also read the briefs.

A Supreme Court decision can be a lengthy process and the final outcome is not expected until late June.

Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
Slate

While Hearing the Case that Could Overturn Roe, Amy Coney Barrett Suggests Adoption Could Obviate the Need for Abortion Anyway

This morning, the Supreme Court is hearing arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, a case that explicitly asks the high court to overturn Roe v. Wade. Astute listeners are trying to take their clues about the fate of Roe from the questions of the three justices whose votes are unknown—Chief Justice John Roberts, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. This set of conservative justices, while listening to arguments about Texas’ notorious S.B. 8 last month, demonstrated some hesitation about overturning Roe and further dismantling the inherent legitimacy of the highest court in the land.
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Fox News

Turley on landmark SCOTUS abortion case: Kavanaugh delivered 'haymakers' to pro-choice side

Jonathan Turley, a constitutional law professor at George Washington University, provided analysis after the Supreme Court heard oral arguments on the Mississippi abortion law that challenges Roe v. Wade. On "The Faulkner Focus," Turley explained that the pro-choice side will likely be unhappy with Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who asked pressing questions about the basis of Roe v. Wade.
WashingtonExaminer

The Thomas court: Roe skeptic seizes moment during Supreme Court abortion hearing

Clarence Thomas is the only current justice who was on the bench when the Supreme Court reaffirmed its previous precedent legalizing abortion. Thomas dissented in 1992, his first year on the court. Now he's a leading member among the court's conservative bloc that could uphold the constitutionality of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban and, by extension, overturn Roe v. Wade.
thecut.com

Who Is the Woman Behind the Case Challenging Roe v. Wade?

Lynn Fitch, Mississippi’s first female attorney general, is the face of the Supreme Court abortion case poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, which began with oral arguments on Wednesday. The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, concerns a Mississippi ban on all abortions after 15 weeks — far before the viability threshold set in Roe, which protects the right to abortion until 23 or 24 weeks and longer in cases where the patient’s health is in question.
AFP

US Supreme Court appears likely to roll back abortion rights

The conservative-dominated Supreme Court appeared poised Wednesday to roll back abortion rights in the United States by upholding a law in the southern state of Mississippi that would ban the procedure after 15 weeks. The law passed by the Republican-led legislature in Mississippi, a Bible Belt state, would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy and makes no exception for rape or incest.
MSNBC

The Supreme Court’s conservative justices have no idea how pregnancy works

During Wednesday’s oral arguments over Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared shockingly ignorant of the way abortions and, equally important, pregnancy actually work. It was a grim look into the cruel, anti-scientific stances held by many anti-abortion-rights conservatives. Chief Justice John Roberts, viewed as something of...
The Independent

Supreme Court appears likely to uphold Mississippi abortion law after arguments in landmark case

The US Supreme Court appears poised to uphold a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of becoming pregnant. The nine justices presided over roughly two hours of arguments in a major case that could determine the fate of abortion access for millions of Americans, marking the biggest direct challenge to the landmark ruling in Roe v Wade that enshrined the constitutional right to such medical care.Conservative justices now hold a majority on the nation’s high court, with three appointments under President Donald Trump. A decision in the case is expected by June 2022.That potential outcome would contradict...
