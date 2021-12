If you've never ridden an e-bike, it might be easy to miss the appeal. You don't get the exercise of a regular bike, nor the speed of a motorcycle—or, for that matter, of a 50-cc moped. But e-bikes are sneaky fun. Most of them go at least 20 mph, with some models providing assist to 28 mph. And while that's not enough to hang with traffic on a two-lane highway, it's plenty around a local neighborhood or downtown, and the sensation of gliding silently down the road is unexpectedly satisfying. It's the rush of releasing the brakes on your old BMX and ripping down a big hill, everywhere you go.

