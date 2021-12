UNION CITY, Ga. — The man accused of driving through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin, killing at least six people, on Nov. 21 was arrested in Georgia earlier this year. Darrell Brooks, 39, was arrested in Union City, Georgia on May 27, 2021 at the Country Hearth Inn on Shannon Parkway after he and a woman identified as his girlfriend called police on another guest at the hotel. According to a police report from the Union City Police Department, Brooks called police saying a man flashed a firearm while they were having an argument early that morning.

