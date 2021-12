The Huskies faced their first opponent of the season Nov. 10 when they traveled to Worcester to square off against the Holy Cross Crusaders. The Huskies, led by first-year head coach Bridgette Mitchell, immediately began firing on all cylinders. Right off the tip, senior guard Kendall Currence made a bounce pass across the lane to freshman Claudia Soriano who finished with a right-hand layup. Five seconds into the game, the Huskies were already on the board. They continued their early momentum, making their first four shots of the game and going up 9-0.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO