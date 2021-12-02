ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Nicholas Hoult Has Taste When It Comes To Motorcycles

By Bradley Brownell
Jalopnik
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is something about the Japanese custom scene that really understands the look and feel of vintage Americana. For that reason I’m hardly surprised that Go Takamine, founder of Brat Style with custom motorcycle shops in California and Tokyo, managed to build this pitch-perfect hardtail Indian custom from a brand new...

jalopnik.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Okay, Is Nicholas Hoult’s Peter Character Going to Die on ‘The Great’?

Huzzah! A new season of The Great is finally here, and we're thrilled. It's time to catch up with our favorite chaotic royal couple (sorry, The Crown). But if you've done any Googling or remember from your AP European History class, the true story this show is based on gets a little dicey, especially when it comes to the fate of our dear Peter. Like, he eventually dies, and now there's a question about whether that will happen in the show, too.
TV SERIES
abc7ny.com

The Sitdown: Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult of Hulu's 'The Great'

"The Great" Season 2 begins streaming on Friday on Hulu, with Elle Fanning returning as Catherine the Great and Nicholas Hoult as the Emperor Peter. Sandy Kenyon chats with the stars in the latest episode of "The Sitdown." You can watch the episode here, but if you want to enjoy...
TV SERIES
Collider

Elle Fanning & Nicholas Hoult on ‘The Great’ Season 2, Filming the Slapping Scenes, and What Could Happen in Season 3

[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for Season 2 of The Great.]. From creator Tony McNamara, the second season of the Hulu original series The Great sees Catherine (Elle Fanning) succeed in her coup against Peter (Nicholas Hoult), taking the Russian throne for herself. But that’s definitely not the end of the battle, as she finds herself up against her court, her team and even her own mother (Gillian Anderson), and she must decide whether she might actually love the husband turned prisoner who is also the father of her child.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Nicolas Cage to play Dracula in Renfield with Nicholas Hoult

Nicolas Cage is set to don fangs and a black cape – not just as part of a typical night for the star – but because he will be playing Count Dracula, as exclusively revealed in Deadline. While the Universal monsters series has seen several false starts, they are hoping to bring things back on track with Renfield – also starring Nicholas Hoult in the title role, as Dracula’s henchman.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
GeekTyrant

Awkwafina Has Joined Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult in Universal's RENFIELD

Awkwafina is set to star in Universal Pictures’ upcoming monster movie Renfield. She joins the previously cast Nicholas Hoult, who plays Dracula’s unhinged henchman R.M. Renfield and Nicolas Cage is set to play Dracula, which will be fun to see. There’s no word on who Awkwafina will be playing in...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
Footwear News

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Head-Turning Rainbow Skirt & Blue Velvet Mules for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Gwyneth Paltrow was snapped sporting two different sweater dresses Monday, as she was spotted outside of the studios where “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is shot in LA. The 49-year-old actress and Goop founder, who promoted her new Netflix show, “Sex, Love & Goop,” arrived in a black sweater dress from her own G. Label. The short-sleeved midi dress featuring a stand-up collar with ties made of soft merino wool and a side slit. She styled it with black leather sandals featuring gold-tone buckles from Birkenstock’s Hotel Il Pellicano capsule collection. The award-winning actress was later seen leaving the show in a slinky black sweater dress adorned with a colorful assortment of shimmery oversized rainbow paillettes. The head-turning number debuted as a part of designer Christopher John Rogers’ cruise ’22 collection. On her feet was a pair of royal blue velvet mules with a low heel and classic pointed toe. Scroll through the gallery to check out some of Gwyneth Paltrow’s best street style moments.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicholas Hoult
Footwear News

Jada Pinkett Makes an Ethereal Arrival in Romantic Vivienne Westwood Gown With Will Smith at ‘King Richard’ Premiere

Jada Pinkett was straight from heaven at the “King Richard” premiere at the 2021 AFI Fest in Hollywood, Calif., on Sunday. The 50-year-old actress showed her support for her husband, Will Smith, as he stars as the film’s leading man Richard Williams, the iconic tennis coach that put everything he had into Venus and Serena Williams’ careers. They were joined by their children Willow and Jaden Smith, too, which made it a family affair. The “Girls Trip” star was a vision in a white Vivienne Westwood gown with a champagne-hued, shimmering cowl neck and train that resembled a romantic cape. She wore...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn reveals it's been a 'long day' in candid home photo

Goldie Hawn has opened the doors inside her beautiful Los Angeles home to share a candid photo following a "long day". The Hollywood star took to Instagram this week to share a picture of her curled up on the sofa with her pet dog Rory, who was also half asleep.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Halle Berry Stepped Out in a Plunging Pinstripe Pantsuit

Halle Berry has been serving us with look after look this week, as she traipses around New York City promoting her new film Bruised, which premieres on Netflix this week. From sophisticated suits to sexy sheer pieces, the actress has certainly made a splash during her tour around Manhattan. And...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Custom Motorcycles#Motorcycle#Motorcycling#Motion Pictures#Japanese#Americana#Indian
Footwear News

Sophie Turner Goes Sleek in Louis Vuitton Peter Pan Jumpsuit & Pointy Heels for Netflix’s ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’

While Priyanka Chopra chose an elegant gold dress and matching pumps to watch her husband, Nick Jonas, take the hot seat along with his brother Joe and Kevin for the “Jonas Brothers Family Roast,” sister-in-law Sophie Turner opted for a chic utility-inspired look. The 25-year-old British actress, who is married to Joe, selected a sleeveless dark blue Louis Vuitton Peter Pan collar jumpsuit featuring a zip front with an integrated belt to cinch the waist and a red leather tab detail for a pop of color. The $3,550 look also features a monogrammed canvas zip pull and LV logo patch. Turner,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HOLAUSA

Vanessa Hudgens looks incredible in every outfit she’s worn in NYC while promoting her Netflix projects [Photos]

Vanessa Hudgens has been out in New York City this week promoting two of her Netflix projects, Tick, Tick…Boom! and The Princess Switch 3. The 32-year-old High School Musical actress has been making the rounds, from attending the premiere is a stunning evening gown to making apperances on the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and The View.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Tokyo, JP
Variety

Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Licorice Pizza’ Lands Pandemic-Best Debut at Indie Box Office

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” has secured the best pandemic-era debut at the independent box office. With speciality offerings like “Licorice Pizza,” the key metric is per-theater-average rather than overall box office tally since its playing in very few locations. From only four theaters in the country — two in New York and two in Los Angeles — “Licorice Pizza” brought in $335,000 in total and $83,852 per location, more than any other specialty film in nearly two years. In other words, PTA has landed the best PTA among arthouse titles since the onset of COVID-19. In its first three days of release,...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy