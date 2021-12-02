Germany: Angela Merkel's military farewell features punk singer's hit

A communist-era hit by the "godmother of punk" handpicked by Angela Merkel will provide the surprising soundtrack to the outgoing German chancellor's ceremonial farewell on Thursday after 16 years in office. Soldiers in full regalia and carrying flaming torches will take part in the carefully choreographed event, accompanied by a marching band performing traditional military music and Merkel's own playlist. The East German pop song "Du hast den Farbfilm vergessen" (You forgot the colour film) by Nina Hagen is one of three pieces of music picked by Merkel performed in the military tattoo. The ceremonial send-off came just days before Germany's parliament is due to officially elect Social Democrat Olaf Scholz as Merkel's replacement, putting the centre-left politician in charge after 16 years of conservative-led rule.

