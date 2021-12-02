ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Germany: Angela Merkel's military farewell features punk singer's hit

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA military ceremony has been held in honour of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is due...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Metro International

Germany’s Merkel urges tougher measures to battle 4th wave of COVID

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany’s acting Chancellor Angela Merkel told leaders of her conservative party that measures being taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Europe’s biggest economy were insufficient and that stronger action needed to be taken. “We are in a highly dramatic situation. What is in place now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Germany's Scholz seals deal to end Merkel era

Olaf Scholz will head a three-party coalition with broad plans for Germany's transition to a green economy, under a deal to end 16 years of government led by Angela Merkel. Almost two months after his Social Democrat party won federal elections, he will go into power with the Greens and business-friendly Free Democrats.
POLITICS
BBC

Germany's Team Scholz sweeps away 16 years of Merkel

Her imminent departure has been reported on for months, in the lead-up to Germany's September general election and ever since. Yet Mrs Merkel kept popping up this autumn at press conferences in Berlin, the G20 meeting of world leaders in Rome, EU leaders summits and more. Now she really, truly...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nina Hagen
Person
Hildegard Knef
Person
Angela Merkel
evalleytimes.com

Olaf Scholz becomes Germany’s new president, succeeding Angela Merkel

One month of negotiations in constantly changing places, strange secret tactics of about 300 negotiators and long night definitions with pizza delivery up to 2 hours at the end, This is how the German press describes the pre-concretion that came this afternoon. Discussions on a future alliance are already over...
EUROPE
The Guardian

Merkel’s punk pick for leaving ceremony raises eyebrows

Angela Merkel has left Germans wondering how well they really know the chancellor who has governed them for 16 years, after picking a song by the punk rocker Nina Hagen as the soundtrack for her military leaving ceremony. Merkel, whose Social Democrat successor, Olaf Scholz, is expected to be sworn...
MUSIC
The Guardian

‘Long reigns often leave long shadows’: Europeans on Angela Merkel

After 16 years in office, Angela Merkel is stepping down on Thursday as chancellor of Germany. The former UK prime minister Tony Blair said she had “often defined modern Germany” and Romano Prodi, Italian prime minister between 2006 and 2008, said a new European strategy and the next-generation EU would be part of the “great legacy” she leaves.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Punk#Popular Song#East German
BBC

Merkel picks German punk singer Hagen for last serenade

Angela Merkel will not leave office as chancellor of Germany until next week, but on Thursday evening a military ceremony was held in her honour, and with her choice of music. At the event, Mrs Merkel urged the audience to "always see the world through the eyes of others". The...
WORLD
Washington Post

Why did Merkel's military farewell include a song made famous by punk rocker Nina Hagen?

BERLIN — After Angela Merkel’s 16 years as chancellor, Germans are starting to wonder how well they knew her after all. On Thursday, among the three songs played by a military band at her request was a 1974 hit from East Germany by a singer who fled to the West and went on to become a flamboyantly coifed leader of the punk scene before German reunification.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Germany
AFP

Merkel taps 'highlight' by punkrocker for farewell parade

A communist-era hit by the "godmother of punk" handpicked by Angela Merkel will provide the surprising soundtrack to the outgoing German chancellor's ceremonial farewell on Thursday after 16 years in office. Soldiers in full regalia and carrying flaming torches will take part in the carefully choreographed event, accompanied by a marching band performing traditional military music and Merkel's own playlist. The East German pop song "Du hast den Farbfilm vergessen" (You forgot the colour film) by Nina Hagen is one of three pieces of music picked by Merkel performed in the military tattoo. The ceremonial send-off came just days before Germany's parliament is due to officially elect Social Democrat Olaf Scholz as Merkel's replacement, putting the centre-left politician in charge after 16 years of conservative-led rule.
MUSIC
The Independent

Pomp, punk and pandemic see Merkel out of office

One week before she steps aside, outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel is being treated to a traditional sendoff Thursday, involving a military ceremony with a brass band playing her choice of music — reported to include a 1970s punk song.The military tattoo in Merkel's honor will take place at the Defense Ministry rather than in a more public setting, reflecting the constraints and limited guests dictated by the pandemic.German daily taz reported that Merkel has requested three songs, two of which the Staff Band of the Bundeswehr had to scramble to arrange.One is the 18th century Christian hymn “Holy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDBO

Germany set for new government that will end Merkel's rule

BERLIN — (AP) — The three parties negotiating to form Germany's next government will finalize and present their coalition agreement Wednesday, two of the prospective partners said. The deal paves the way for center-left leader Olaf Scholz to replace longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel in the coming weeks. The center-left Social...
POLITICS
FXStreet.com

Germany's Merkel: COVID situation worse than anything so far

The coronavirus situation in Germany is worse than anything they have seen so far, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, per Reuters. Merkel further added that tighter curbs are needed. These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on risk sentiment. As of writing, Germany's DAX 30...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Germany cracks down on unjabbed to tackle Covid surge

Germany will impose sweeping curbs on people not vaccinated against Covid-19 to combat the latest surge in cases, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday after meeting regional leaders. "Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered," Merkel said, adding that the same rule would also apply to non-essential shops. The outgoing chancellor also spoke out in favour of compulsory vaccinations, which parliament is due to vote on soon. "Given the situation, I think it is appropriate to adopt compulsory vaccination," she said.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy