Kansas State

Whataburger breaks ground on first location in Kansas City, Kansas

By Heidi Schmidt
KSNT News
KSNT News
 1 day ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Whataburger has opened two locations in Kansas City in the past month.

Patrick Mahomes was the catalyst for the fast food chain’s interest in the metro. Thursday, he’s finally getting one of his own.

Burger King offering 37-cent Whoppers for 2 days only

Mahomes is a member of investment group KMO Burger . The Whataburger franchisee broke ground on what will be its first location Thursday. It is located near Village West Parkway and Parallel Parkway, near Kansas Speedway. The location is scheduled to open in early 2022.

The investment group will eventually also own Whataburger locations at the following seven locations.

  • 11300 Nall Ave., Overland Park, Kansas – Opening in spring 2022
  • 400 NW Barry Road, Kansas City, Missouri – Opening in summer 2022
  • Southwest corner 159th Street and Highway 69, Overland Park, Kansas – Opening in summer 2022
  • 14123 W. 135th St., Olathe, Kansas – Opening late summer 2022
  • 9100 block MO-45, Parkville, Missouri – Opening in fall 2022
  • Southeast corner I-435 & Bannister Road, Kansas City, Missouri – Opening in 2023
  • Highway 152 & North Booth Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri – Opening in 2023

KMO Burger also plans to open other Whataburger locations from Wichita to St. Joseph.

The Kansas City, Kansas Whataburger location is hiring more than 100 people before it opens in just a few months. You can get additional information on the jobs available at KMO Burger .

