Whataburger breaks ground on first location in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Whataburger has opened two locations in Kansas City in the past month.

Patrick Mahomes was the catalyst for the fast food chain’s interest in the metro. Thursday, he’s finally getting one of his own.

Mahomes is a member of investment group KMO Burger . The Whataburger franchisee broke ground on what will be its first location Thursday. It is located near Village West Parkway and Parallel Parkway, near Kansas Speedway. The location is scheduled to open in early 2022.

The investment group will eventually also own Whataburger locations at the following seven locations.

11300 Nall Ave., Overland Park, Kansas – Opening in spring 2022

400 NW Barry Road, Kansas City, Missouri – Opening in summer 2022

Southwest corner 159th Street and Highway 69, Overland Park, Kansas – Opening in summer 2022

14123 W. 135th St., Olathe, Kansas – Opening late summer 2022

9100 block MO-45, Parkville, Missouri – Opening in fall 2022

Southeast corner I-435 & Bannister Road, Kansas City, Missouri – Opening in 2023

Highway 152 & North Booth Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri – Opening in 2023

KMO Burger also plans to open other Whataburger locations from Wichita to St. Joseph.

The Kansas City, Kansas Whataburger location is hiring more than 100 people before it opens in just a few months. You can get additional information on the jobs available at KMO Burger .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.