Hopewell Furnace’s iron plantation Christmas celebration returns Dec. 4

By Lisa Scheid
Reading Eagle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Park Service will celebrate an “Iron Plantation Christmas” and stroll through the historic village at Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site in Union Township on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Visitors will get a look at Christmas as celebrated during the...

www.readingeagle.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
