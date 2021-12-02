Hopewell Furnace’s iron plantation Christmas celebration returns Dec. 4

Christmas in the Country is back! It will be held Dec. 4, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., in its 9th year at the 1838 Museum/restored Meeting House in Winona, Ohio. The Winona Area Historical Society is the sponsor and benefactor of the proceeds which will be used for operations and archival storage materials. Pictured is Gordon Dunn, event chairman and artisan, with some of the featured things which will include farmhouse decor, wreaths, memory boxes, local ornament of the year, specialty food goods, framed artwork, lady bug whimsies, ceramic Christmas trees, Trash and Treasures tables and much, much more. The decorative and functional items have all been donated by local artisans and crafters. The museum is located at the corner of Cameron Street and Winona Road (32114 Winona Road) and is handicap accessible. Local health department protocols will be observed. (Submitted photo)

WINONA, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO