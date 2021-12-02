The weather is warm and dry with drought-like conditions

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Temperatures are on the cool side in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees to kick off the final day of the work week, so make sure once again to have something warm to wear as you head out the door! Dense fog is also a concern this morning as well, as we’ve seen plenty of it develop and reduce visibilities on the roadways area-wide. With this in mind, give yourself some extra time to travel to your destination if you’re planning on heading out and about! Much of the fog should start to dissipate gradually over the next hour or two once the sun rises fully. As we go through the rest of the morning after that, expect to warm up nicely thanks to mostly sunny skies, so you’ll eventually be able to shed any jacket that you put on from earlier!

DOTHAN, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO