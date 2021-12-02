ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The weather is warm and dry with drought-like conditions

By Bob Jeswald
wrbl.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWarm and dry throughout the weekend before we track two more fronts. Cool mornings each day will lead to near the mid-’70s and...

www.wrbl.com

wrbl.com

Warm and dry for the weekend; unsettled weather pattern arrives next week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Remaining warm and dry as we head into the weekend before an unsettled weather pattern sets in for next week. Temperatures over the weekend will remain in the mid to low 70s before a cold front arrives Monday with a few evening storms along with a slight drop in temperatures.
COLUMBUS, GA
Amarillo Globe-News

Drier winter weather pattern expands drought conditions

Conditions are drying around much of Texas, and forecasts are calling for winter weather to be warmer and drier than average. Commodity producers in much of the state, including the High Plains, experienced a banner year in 2021 due to high commodity prices and above-average precipitation that started in May and delivered timely moisture throughout the growing season.
AMARILLO, TX
thorntonweather.com

Thornton’s weekend weather to offer mild temperatures, dry conditions

No change in the immediate future from our recent pattern of warm and dry weather. Temperatures this weekend will remain above normal with no sign of precipitation. Friday offers up cooler temps than recent days but still warmer than normal. Look for highs around 60 degrees under sunny skies. Tonight, lows will dip to around freezing under mostly clear skies.
THORNTON, CO
kprl.com

North County Weather 12.03.2021

Mostly sunny today, but highs near 71. SW winds 5-10 miles per hour. Tonight, clear, lows near 39. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow, sunny skies, highs near 70 in Paso Robles and Atascadero. NW winds 5-10 mph. The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through the weekend. But they’re...
ENVIRONMENT
wdhn.com

WDHN Storm Team: Warm and dry weather continues as we head into the weekend

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Temperatures are on the cool side in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees to kick off the final day of the work week, so make sure once again to have something warm to wear as you head out the door! Dense fog is also a concern this morning as well, as we’ve seen plenty of it develop and reduce visibilities on the roadways area-wide. With this in mind, give yourself some extra time to travel to your destination if you’re planning on heading out and about! Much of the fog should start to dissipate gradually over the next hour or two once the sun rises fully. As we go through the rest of the morning after that, expect to warm up nicely thanks to mostly sunny skies, so you’ll eventually be able to shed any jacket that you put on from earlier!
DOTHAN, AL
wrbl.com

The mild and dry forecast extends into the weekend

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue into the weekend with highs in the middle 70s today and staying in the middle 70s on Saturday and Sunday. A series of cold fronts will move in next week giving us the chance for passing showers and storms on Monday and again on Wednesday. Temperatures will slightly drop into the upper 60s by Monday and then into the middle 60s as we round out next week.
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Weekend unseasonably warm and dry

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Spectacular fall weather continues with unseasonably warm 70s and a sun/cloud mix across SGA. Tonight patchy fog returns reducing visibility early Saturday. Otherwise variably cloudy, dry with unseasonably warm mid-upper 70s through the afternoon. Some breaks in the cloud deck Saturday. Almost a carbon copy Sunday...
ALBANY, GA
Weather
Environment
wbtw.com

Burst of warmth lingers into the weekend

Happy Friday all! Our morning kicks off on a milder note, with most temps ranging between the mid 40s and low 50s. A lighter jacket should get you through the morning. Afternoon highs will be ranging in the low to upper 70s, with mainly sunny skies, so break out the shorts! Similar highs will settle in on Saturday with a bit more cloud cover trying to mix with sunshine. Temps remain above average until we hit a cold front on Tuesday which will drop back highs, and eventually help to bring showers back to the region on Wednesday and Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
KESQ

Warm & dry weekend for the desert

Clear skies and a light wind are the perfect pairings for this Friday night. Whatever your dinner plans are, go ahead and make them outdoors!. Saturday will offer a similar setup to Friday with high temperatures in the low 80s and an abundance of sunshine. Get outside and enjoy these warm-for-December conditions!
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

PM Update: Dry this weekend, featuring a warmer Saturday and a cool Sunday

Clouds were more numerous than hoped today, which helped keep temperatures on the cool side of expectations. Highs mainly in the low 50s were still pretty close to normal for the date. Our flip-flopping temperatures continue this weekend. It’s warmer tomorrow before turning cooler again Sunday. No big worries otherwise!
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF

Patchy clouds then clearing into Saturday afternoon

TONIGHT: Overall, the first Friday of December had a chill in the air with not much sunshine. That really has been a trend for our area for the last two weeks it feels. A rather stagnant air pattern has led us to not see the bright yellow orb as much. Good news though, we could finally see some of it tomorrow! Very scattered rain showers/misty conditions have also been present for some portions of the Ohio Valley. Rain has been very light in those instances. It was fairly chilly as well with high temperatures in the mid to low 40s today. The positive note is that the winds at least have not been breezy, making it feel colder. Tonight, we will start to see some patchy clearing as high pressure builds in across the area. Temperatures will fall in the mid 30s once again as well.
ENVIRONMENT

