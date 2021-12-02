Breathedge Is About To Get A Little Physical…

This week in Extra Punctuation, Yahtzee examines whether mainstream video games are genuinely becoming more diverse, using old Zero Punctuation videos to collect data points. I was really torn on the diversity of the main characters in Call of Duty: Vanguard. On the one hand, it’s good for everyone to feel represented and that there’s no race or gender barrier to a career as a gun-toting insta-healing psychopath. But on the other hand, it’s not exactly representative of history, but back on the first hand why does that matter, it’s all fantasy, and no different to, say, casting nonwhite actors in the musical Hamilton to be more representative of modern demographics, but then wait, second hand again, race isn’t really a theme in Hamilton whereas it’s pretty fucking front and centre in World War 2 settings considering what the Nazis were all about, and isn’t it a bit irresponsible in this day and age to minimise the racism that existed in allied nations at the time – nee, urgh, aaah, how to phrase all this without making people come and push dogshit through my letterbox…

