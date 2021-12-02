ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breathedge Is About To Get A Little Physical…

Cover picture for the articleThe memories I had of him will always be in my heart. It wasn’t until he passed away that did I truly understood what that meant. I had the simple duty of taking his ashes to the funeral through space. However, that wreck changed things and I am not sure if...

Sandpoint Reader

Mad About Science: Gauss rifle

Lifelong video game fans are no strangers to the gauss rifle. What many people may not realize is that these exist in the real world, and you can actually build them from the comfort of your own home with a small collection of household items, a handful of magnets and some ball bearings.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Tandem: A Tale of Shadows Is Getting a Physical Release

Tandem: A Tale of Shadows is getting a physical release on the PS4 and the Nintendo Switch. This is a game I missed, but I am highly interested in and will certainly take a look at these physical editions. I love strange, horror-themed platformers like Tandem: A Tale of Shadows.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Blazing Beaks getting a physical release on Switch

Blazing Beaks, which first appeared on Switch in 2019, is now getting the physical treatment. Red Art Games has announced plans to produce a boxed version. Previously, the top-down shooter was only distributed through the eShop. Here’s some information about Blazing Beaks:. Use your one-of-a-kind bird skills to whack every...
VIDEO GAMES
giantbomb.com

I'm a robot now

So Factorio looks nerdy. It's one of those games where someone tells you the premise and you're like... "And this is supposed to be fun? How is this is a game?" except the roles are reversed and I'm explaining the premise to someone else and it's after 112 hours of playing it. It lures you in with it's enticing pixel art sprites and the promise of building a giant factory on an alien world, you start the game and it bombards you with complicated menu's over some demo footage of giant bugs storming a well-made factory and the ensuing war can go either way. But once you hit that "start game" button, that's it, you're invested now, at least I was.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

How to make Chiseled Stone Bricks in Minecraft?

Minecraft has a variety of building materials that the players can use in order to decorate and create their very own structures in the game. Here is how to make Chiseled Stone Bricks in Minecraft. Minecraft has many stone-like blocks that the players can find in the Overworld, Nether or...
VIDEO GAMES
theplaystationbrahs.com

Windlands 2 – The Interview

In this edition of Mr. PSVR’s Interview Corner, we take a closer look at Windlands 2. A first-person grappling hook exploration game. Return to the world of Windlands, alone or with friends for PlayStation VR. _______________________________________________. Interview with the CEO of Psytec Games, Jon Hibbins. _______________________________________________. Welcome to The PlayStation...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

The Delightfully Absurd 'The Procession To Calvary' Is Getting A Switch Physical Edition

While a lot of games battle to be the stand-out in familiar, popular genres, you sometimes get a game like The Procession to Calvary that's perfectly happy to be its own bizarre self. A point-and-click game with absurd humour (and certainly some Monty Python-esque vibes), it has some flaws but we nonetheless described it as "one of the most amusing and unique video games we've played in some time" in our review.
RETAIL
theplaystationbrahs.com

Quill Is Ready To Welcome You Sooner Than Later…

They say that the eyes can be a window into the soul. Some may see a reflection of a glimpse of themselves, some may see an opportunity for corruption and greed, and some see the potential of the greater good. Sometimes we may have to look deep into ourselves to find the light that will help guide the way when things seem too dark to even see. It’s these moments that can bring out the hero from within and truly allow us to be seen how others have always seen us regardless of our size and strengths.
VIDEO GAMES
Video Games
Technology
Nintendo Life

Spelunky-like 'Caveblazers' Is Getting A Physical Edition

Caveblazers, the Yogscast-published Spelunky-like roguelike with Celeste-like pixel art, will be getting a limited physical release of 4,000 copies, in partnership with Super Rare Games. If you've ever read an article about physical versions of Switch games, you'll know what comes next: The cartridge and case will be accompanied by...
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Get home safely in Little Bug

The night is drawing in and Nyah still isn’t home yet. Her mother will be worried sick with fear that her eight-year-old girl hasn’t returned home yet. The thing is, Nyah is stuck in a hostile fantasy world trying to escape. Can you help? Find out in Little Bug, out today on Xbox and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

NES Classic Battletoads Is Getting A Physical Re-Release, But Only In Japan

Battletoads is one of Rare's most beloved games from the NES era. An attempt to create a media brand that could rival the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Battletoads mixed platforming with side-scrolling combat, and is famous for its unforgiving difficulty level. It spawned several sequels (including a crossover with Double Dragon) and has recently been revived on modern systems.
VIDEO GAMES
psychologytoday.com

Let’s Get Hopeless and a Little Creative About Our Striving

Curiosity can be a superpower—seeing harmful patterns clearly can help us overcome them. Let yourself off the hook, while also holding yourself responsible for changing your unhelpful patterns. Creativity is about the process, not the outcome. Early in the pandemic when the stress of working motherhood and being a therapist...
MENTAL HEALTH
DIY Photography

Tutorial: Three cinematic gimbal shots that defy physics

If you’ve ever seen a high-budget movie, you know that some of the magic is in how the camera moves. If the Director of Photography did their job well, the camera will move seamlessly from one position to another. But when you think about it, there is actually no way that a camera could do some of those moves. Take the chase shot from The Raid 2 for example (embedded below). I mean, there is no way the camera just floats in the air like this?
ENTERTAINMENT
Escapist Magazine

Are Games Actually Getting More Diverse? – Extra Punctuation

This week in Extra Punctuation, Yahtzee examines whether mainstream video games are genuinely becoming more diverse, using old Zero Punctuation videos to collect data points. I was really torn on the diversity of the main characters in Call of Duty: Vanguard. On the one hand, it’s good for everyone to feel represented and that there’s no race or gender barrier to a career as a gun-toting insta-healing psychopath. But on the other hand, it’s not exactly representative of history, but back on the first hand why does that matter, it’s all fantasy, and no different to, say, casting nonwhite actors in the musical Hamilton to be more representative of modern demographics, but then wait, second hand again, race isn’t really a theme in Hamilton whereas it’s pretty fucking front and centre in World War 2 settings considering what the Nazis were all about, and isn’t it a bit irresponsible in this day and age to minimise the racism that existed in allied nations at the time – nee, urgh, aaah, how to phrase all this without making people come and push dogshit through my letterbox…
VIDEO GAMES
Rolling Stone

Intimidated by the Idea of the Metaverse? Don’t Be

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the metaverse is “a virtual-reality space in which users can interact with a computer-generated environment and other users.” Still unclear? I’m not surprised. Breaking...
TECHNOLOGY
PC Gamer

Slice of Sea wants you to point and click every inch of its hand-illustrated landscapes

I grew up playing point-and-click adventures, cutting my teeth on Sierra's crushingly cruel quests before settling down with Lucasarts' more freewheeling romps, but I would never consider myself an expert at the genre. New adventure game Slice of Sea reminded me why: There are evolutionary branches of the adventure game that my brain is just not made for, and this game is a direct descendant of a particularly demanding and thorny lineage.
VIDEO GAMES
ScienceAlert

The Largest Comet We've Ever Seen Just Delivered a Curious Surprise

The comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein (BB) – the largest our telescopes have ever spotted – is on a journey from the outer reaches of our Solar System that will see it flying relatively close to Saturn's orbit. Now, a new analysis of the data we've collected on BB has revealed something rather surprising. Digging into readings logged by the Transient Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) between 2018 and 2020, researchers have discovered that BB became active much earlier, and much farther out from the Sun, than was previously thought. A comet becomes active when light from the Sun heats its icy surface, turning ice to...
ASTRONOMY

