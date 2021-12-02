Long Island Lawyer Sentenced to Nearly 5 Years in Prison for Fraud Against 9-Year-Old Girl

Assistant U. S. Attorneys Owen Roth and Lawrence A. Casper (619) 546-7710. SAN DIEGO—San Diego resident Brandon Jacob Shepherd was sentenced in federal court today to thirteen years and eleven months in prison for selling fentanyl that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old San Diego woman, identified in court records as P.E.R., in January of 2020. He received one month of custodial credit for time served in a local facility before being transferred to federal custody, for a total period of 168 months in custody.

