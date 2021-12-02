Long Island Lawyer Sentenced to Nearly 5 Years in Prison for Fraud Against 9-Year-Old Girl

A former Netflix engineer was sentenced to two years in prison and given a $15,000 fine for his role in leading an insider trading ring based on private information about the streaming giant’s subscriber growth, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington said on Friday.
The former engineer, Sung Mo Jun, pleaded guilty to securities fraud in August. During his sentencing, Jun apologized for his actions to the court. “What I did was foolish, wrong, illegal,” Jun said, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “I have no excuse. I disappointed many people.”
Jun was sentenced to prison alongside one of...
