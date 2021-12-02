ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, AR

Farmington School counselor arrested on campus seen stumbling, smelled of alcohol

By Justin Trobaugh, Garrett Fergeson
 1 day ago

FARMINGTON, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — A Farmington High School counselor was arrested on campus on December 1 for public intoxication.

According to a preliminary report, police arrived at the high school around 10:30 a.m. where they were told by the principal that the counselor, Jody Whitehead, 43, appeared to be impaired.

The report says Whitehead would stumble and sway while walking. The principal told police she had to lean against the wall to keep her balance while speaking and seemed disoriented.

Farmington High School counselor Jody Whitehead was arrested on school grounds for being intoxicated. | Photo Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

The report says a teacher in the building also believed Whitehead was impaired and seemed very confused.

Police asked the administration to bring Whitehead to them. The report says staff had to assist Whitehead down the stairs so she wouldn’t fall.

When police began to explain why she had been taken to a private office, she immediately began to get agitated, according to the report. Police say her eyes were “glossy and bloodshot,” and they could smell a sweet odor from across the table.

Police say Whitehead was slow to answer, agitated, demanding and noncooperative. Whitehead admitted to taking her prescribed medicine which caused her to be disoriented, according to the report.

Whitehead refused the request to take a field sobriety test and demanded police contact her husband for questions.

The report says her behavior was not normal as she is usually outgoing and talkative.

The report says as police approached Whitehead, the smell of alcohol grew stronger which indicated she had drank some type of alcoholic beverage and taken her medication which causes side effects that can impair someone.

Police believed Whitehead was a danger to herself, staff and students at the school and the public.

Officers asked Whitehead to stand up to place her under arrest, and she refused multiple times, according to the report.

Whitehead was assisted to a patrol car where she was transported to the Washington County Jail to be booked for public intoxication. Public intoxication is a misdemeanor offense.

She was booked into the Washington County Jail at 11:35 a.m. and was released at 7:57 p.m.

Farmington Schools Superintendent Jon Laffoon said, “due to this being a personnel issue, the District cannot comment and has no information we can release.”

Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for this developing story.

Farmington, AR
Education
