Texas State

Don Huffines Officially Files For 2022 Texas Governor Race

 1 day ago
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Don Huffines officially filed to run in the 2022 election for Texas Governor today, challenging incumbent Greg Abbott and other potential rivals.

In a statement, Huffines emphasized his conservative values and that he is “challenging Gov. Greg Abbott from the right in the Texas Republican primary.”

Taking on an incumbent in a primary is already a difficult task, and Huffines’ campaign will also have to fend off several rivals.

To win the Republican nomination, Huffines will have to defeat landscape business owner Danny Harrison, philanthropist Kandy Kaye Horn, and former Texas Republican Party Chair Allen West in the March 2022 primary.

The winner of that election will go on to face the Democratic candidate in November 2022.

So far, only former Congressman Beto O’Rourke and nonprofit manager Deirdre Gilbert have filed for the Democratic Primary.

been.there.done.that
1d ago

Need to know more about this man. I’m open for improvement but Abbott has done a good job for Texas. It will be interesting. I’ll vote for the best candidate in alignment with Texas values.

William Thorpe
1d ago

Sorry huffines my vote goes to Abbott and we’ll throw you a retirement party before you even begin

Paul Anzaldua Sr.
1d ago

Greg Abbott is The Best Governor Texas Has ever Had, and Will Remain as Our Governor 👍🇺🇸🙏

