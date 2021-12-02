ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Homeless Man Stabs Bike-Riding ‘Innocent Child’ to Death Without Motive: Cops

By Blake Montgomery
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A homeless man murdered a 14-year-old riding his bike without provocation or motive, Miami police said Thursday. Police discovered Ryan Rogers’ body on the side...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

South Carolina Mom Kills 6-Year-Old With Deer Rifle to ‘Send Him to Heaven,’ Cops Say

A South Carolina mother killed her 6-year-old son with a deer rifle on Thanksgiving Day, insisting she wanted to “send him to heaven,” according to police. Mary Rosborough’s brother said he witnessed his sister reloading her rifle after allegedly shooting her son, Jase Wise, following a deer hunting excursion. Realizing what she was doing, the brother tackled his sister and held her down until police arrived, investigators wrote in their report. Rosborough was charged with murder and has been held in jail without bond. News of the deadly incident comes just after a Texas father accidentally killed his 11-year-old daughter during a hunting trip. An investigation into that is ongoing, though the father is not expected to be arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Vigil for Oxford Shooting Victims Erupts in Panic After Fainting Sparks Fears of Violence

A vigil for victims of the recent shooting at Oxford High School descended into chaos Friday when an attendee fainted, leading to cries for help in the crowd—and then a wave of people scrambling at what they thought was fresh violence. A reporter for Oakland County’s Local4 News captured hundreds of attendees running in various directions, indicating the ongoing tension in the Michigan community. Police eventually managed to respond to the medical emergency and defuse the situation, allowing the vigil to continue, but many attendees had already left the location with their emotions high. A woman attending the vigil also told The Daily Beast several people had panic attacks because they thought there was some kind of attack.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
TheDailyBeast

District Attorney Blames Waukesha Suspect’s Paltry Bail on ‘Overworked’ Assistant

A young assistant district attorney was so swamped with cases that she didn’t bother looking at a pretrial risk assessment and set Darrell Brooks bail at just $1,000 days before the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm said Thursday that the assistant DA had been on the job for two-and-a-half years and was handling a huge caseload. She saw that Brooks’ bail had been set at $500 in a pending case for allegedly firing a gun at his nephew, so she simply doubled it. Brooks’ trial on the endangerment charge had been delayed due to a pandemic backlog, so his bail had been reduced from $7,500 to $500 because he wasn’t afforded his right to a speedy trial.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Texas Police Officer Killed in Shooting Outside Grocery Store

A police officer in a suburban Dallas neighborhood was killed Friday when a suspect fired shots outside a supermarket, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. The police officer, a 20-year-veteran with the Mesquite Police Department, had responded to a disturbance outside an Albertson’s grocery store when he and a male suspect engaged in a shootout. The officer was shot twice by the gunfire while the suspect was shot once. Neither the officer’s nor the suspect’s name has been released. “This was a senseless act of violence that ripped a loving father and husband from his family,” Mesquite Police Chief David Gill said at a press conference. “He was a good man, a good friend and a good officer. Please keep his family and our family in your prayers.” The suspect is currently in critical condition.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

Michigan Teen Charged After Rapping About Shooting Up School ‘Like Oxford’

A 17-year-old student at Flint Southwestern Classical Academy in Michigan faces felony charges, including one count of false threat of terrorism and one count of using a computer to commit a crime, after she allegedly threatened to shoot up the school in a video on social media, the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office said. “I’m not going to try to figure out whether this incident was intended to be a joke or whether it was a credible threat, the bottom line is that it’s a crime,” county prosecutor David Leyton said in a statement announcing the charges on Thursday.
MICHIGAN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Man Who Spent Decades in Prison Gets $6 Million After Jury Finds Detective Made Up Evidence

A man who spent more than two decades behind bars after a detective fabricated evidence in the murder case against him was awarded a modicum of relief Wednesday after he was awarded $6 million in damages by a federal jury. The jury found that former Durham police detective Darryl Dowdy faked evidence in the botched investigation that put Darryl Howard behind bars on double murder and arson charges for the 1991 killing of Doris Washington and her teenage daughter.
DURHAM, NY
TheDailyBeast

71-Year-Old Man Beat Officer With Trump Flag Until Pole Broke on Jan. 6: Prosecutors

A 71-year-old man is facing federal charges after investigators say he beat a Washington, D.C., police officer with a pro-Trump flag until the metal pole broke in his hands during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. Body camera footage of the insurrection appears to show Howard Richardson approaching an officer, yelling, “Here it comes!” and striking the man three times. Richardson was charged Thursday with assault using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Man Who Addressed Student as ‘Bro’ in Terrifying School Shooting Video Was Cop

The man who addressed a student as “bro” from behind a closed classroom door during the Michigan school shooting on Tuesday, sparking panic among students who thought it could be the shooter trying to trick them into letting him in, was actually a police officer. A viral video from inside Oxford High School showed students cowering inside a classroom when a man knocks on the door and says: “Sheriff’s office. It’s safe to come out.” Inside, a person tells the man they aren’t going to risk it, and the man at the door replies: “It’s okay... Open the door. It’s all right, bro.” The man’s casual language sparks a panic among the students, with one teen boy remarking: “He said bro... Red flag.” The teens then rush to the window and escape the classroom. The video went viral as people speculated that it was the shooter, but Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters that it was a law enforcement official who used casual language in an attempt to make the students feel more at ease. Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of shooting four students dead and wounding seven.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stabs#Murder#Choking
TheDailyBeast

Anti-Vaxxer Tries, Fails, to Dodge Getting His Shot by Wearing Fake Arm

An anti-vaxxer in Italy was so determined not to get his COVID-19 shot—but still obtain a health pass—that he allegedly turned up to his appointment wearing a fake arm. According to the Guardian, the unnamed man, 50, brazenly entered the vaccine clinic in the city of Biella, sat down, and lifted up his sleeve as if everything was normal. However, the eagle-eyed health worker noticed something was amiss. “At first I thought I made a mistake, that it was a patient with an artificial arm,” Filippa Bua told Italian media. “The color of the arm made me suspicious and so I asked the man to uncover the rest of his left arm. It was well-made but it wasn’t the same color [as the rest of the arm].” Bua claims the man then said to her, “Would you have imagined that I’d have such a physique?”
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Church Musician Guns Down Wife of 30 Years, Their Two Kids: Cops

A Florida man who served as his church’s longtime musician shot and killed his wife of 30 years and two of their adult children early Wednesday morning in the family’s home, the local sheriff said. William “Bill” Broyles, a 57-year-old with no prior history of domestic violence, is charged with three counts of second-degree murder after he called the sheriff’s office on himself. Authorities found him lying in his driveway. His wife was 57, their children 27 and 28. “He told us that he shot each victim multiple times, just to make sure they didn’t suffer. When he was asked why he didn’t just shoot himself, he said he was too scared to do that,” Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said. “This case is just tragic. It just, it’s crazy. It just doesn’t make sense.” His motive for the alleged murders is unclear. Broyles served as the music director for a local church, Hodges Boulevard Presbyterian, in Callahan, Florida.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Cops Say They’ve Cracked a 20-Year Cold Case With DNA in a Bloody Conch Shell

Authorities in Massachusetts announced Thursday that they had charged a man with the murder of his half-sister—20 years after the case went cold—thanks to DNA found on a conch shell used to kill her. Rosie Moniz was found murdered in her New Bedford home in March 2001, beaten to death. The murder went unsolved for 20 years, and her parents died without seeing significant progress in the case. But on Thursday, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office announced prosecutors had indicted David Reed, her half-brother, after finding Reed’s DNA inside a bloody conch shell used to beat Moniz. Reed allegedly curled his fingers into the inside of the shell for a better grip, which is where investigators say they found his DNA. The motive, the DA said, was simple robbery. Reed was arrested in September in Rhode Island.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Marine Pleads Guilty to Jan. 6 Charges After Saying He ‘50/50’ Regrets It

A former Marine from Georgia pleaded guilty on Wednesday to assaulting law enforcement during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Kevin Douglas Creek, 47, faces up to eight years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. According to court documents, he was caught on bodycam footage striking two officers, one with the Metropolitan Police Department and another with the U.S. Capitol Police. A criminal complaint notes that, when an investigator “asked if Creek regretted his conduct on Jan. 6, he responded: ‘50/50.’”
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Couple Brought 14-Year-Old Kid Along to Capitol Riot, Prosecutors Say

A stay-at-home mom of five had a 14-year-old child “in tow” as she breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, federal prosecutors said in a sentencing memo requesting that she get three months in prison. Virginia Marie “Jenny” Spencer previously pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building in September. Her husband, Christopher Spencer, has pleaded not guilty. The couple briefly entered House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office suite once inside the Capitol, and tried to enter the House chamber. The memo said the Spencers and their child entered the building about six minutes after its initial breach.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Pub Chef Sentenced for Killing 1, Poisoning 31 With Undercooked Shepherd’s Pie

An English chef has been sentenced for serving an undercooked shepherd's pie at a village harvest festival and giving all 32 people who ate it food poisoning, killing one 92-year-old woman. John Croucher, a cook at the Crewe Arms in Hinton-in-the-Hedges, Northamptonshire, was given a four-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, The Guardian reports. He admitted to contravening food regulations by only partially cooking the pie meat. In court, Croucher, 40, explained he had been “rushing.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

NYPD in Standoff With Man Pacing Outside UN Headquarters With Shotgun

Officers with the NYPD have swarmed the area surrounding the United Nations headquarters after reports surfaced of a man with a long firearm pacing outside the building. The armed man can be seen in bystander footage walking back and forth in front of the flags outside the building. Law enforcement officials said the man appeared to be muttering to himself. A nearby unattended backpack has prompted a precautionary response from the city’s bomb squad, sources told CNN, with bomb-sniffing dogs appearing to sweep a several-block radius around the building. United Nations employees have been asked to shelter in place, according to a journalist with the UN News Center.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy