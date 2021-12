Based on some interesting customer data revealed earlier this year, it was found that 60% of Ford Bronco buyers chose the more powerful V6 engine and over half spent almost $5,000 on the Sasquatch package. As we've seen with the average selling price of the Ford Maverick, Ford customers are willing to spend more for the truck or pickup they want. Well, there's more good news for Ford fans as it appears the Bronco is in for a power boost in 2022. Ford Authority has found out that Ford Performance will be offering power packs to unlock more performance from the rugged SUV.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO