ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

U.S. newsrooms wrestle with how best to reflect the communities they cover

By Dawn Chmielewski
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=042DCu_0dCesz9900

(Reuters) - U.S. news organizations that grappled with issues of race and bias in their coverage after the killing of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 have had to confront them again amid extensive coverage of Gabby Petito’s disappearance this year.

Critics have noted that the young white woman received far more media attention than missing women of color.

The 19th* co-founder Amanda Zamora and BuzzFeed Editor in Chief Mark Schoofs talked about these and other ways news organizations fall short on Thursday at the Reuters Next conference.

Zamora’s news organization is devoted to reporting on gender, politics and policy. She said it was formed in response to sexist media coverage of Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid in 2016. Legacy news organizations seeking to serve their communities need to go beyond hiring a diverse workforce, she said.

Newsrooms must “value their lived experiences, empower them to bring their identity to the table in conversations, as colleagues … to allow there to be tension?” Zamora said. “If you’re building a diverse and intersectional newsroom, there’s going to be these inherent tensions that are opportunities for growth.”

BuzzFeed’s Schoofs, whose newsroom pioneered a beat about the LGBTQ community, said his organization actively solicits community input with callouts on social media and invitations to readers to submit tips or additional information.

“It can be really inventive ways that you reach out to make sure that you’re including different voices, so that you’re actually asking people with different experiences to come and reach out to you,” said Schoofs.

“We’re specifically looking for people in particular communities that may not have interacted much with the press before, certainly not a national organization like BuzzFeed News or the 19th or Reuters, to see if we can bring them into our journalism.”

Asked about addressing blind spots in reporting, Zamora cited her work on a recent Aspen Institute report about information disorder, the increasing spread of false information including misinformation and disinformation.

“Sometimes we fixate so much on a surface level of political division and fighting that we miss what the underlying root cause of so much of that is – and a lot of it does come down to trauma between and among communities,” said Zamora.

Schoofs urged journalists to challenge their assumptions and the things they take for granted. He cited the Belarus-Poland border crisis, which he described as “a manufactured crisis, very much focused on who is in and who is out based on their national identity, based on borders.”

To watch the Reuters Next conference please register here reutersevents.com/events/next/

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Majority of Black Audiences Affected by Online Racial Hate

The Business of social media is booming and a large part of that is due to Black users and content creators. Yet, more than half of all Black content creators reported having been victims of online racial hate per the latest report released by digital media company B Code, in partnership with hip hop news site SOHH.com.
SOCIETY
New York Post

Media have ditched middle class, book argues: How nation’s newsrooms went ‘woke’

As books go, 2020 was meritocracy’s annus horribilis. Daniel Markovits warned of “The Meritocracy Trap,” while “The Tyranny of Merit” earned Michael Sandel several book-of-the-year awards. Both books pointed to meritocracy’s potential to legitimize inequality beyond the point of tolerability. They overlooked, however, the media’s role in covering for this deepening inequality. In “Bad News: How Woke Media is Undermining Democracy” (2021), Newsweek deputy opinion editor Batya Ungar-Sargon argues that “the identity culture war has allowed journalists to cast our nation as hopelessly divided along partisan and racial lines as a smoke screen for the actual impenetrable and devastating division that’s happening along class lines.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Red and Black

UGA Native American community reflects on Thanksgiving traditions

While Thanksgiving is a time of family and food for some, it often comes with cultural appropriation and unsavory depictions of Native American culture. The holiday has been criticized for celebrating the beginnings of European colonization in America. The Red & Black spoke to a few members of the Indigenous...
SOCIETY
NOLA.com

Project Censored: Top 10 underreported news stories of 2021

This article was produced by Project Censored, which advocates for a free press and works against news censorship. Learn more at projectcensored.org. Project Censored’s co-directors, Mickey Huff and Andy Lee Roth, title their introduction to this year’s edition of State of the Free Press, “A Return to News Normalcy?” drawing a direct parallel between our world today to that of post-World War I America, “when the United States faced another raging pandemic and economic recession,” with other sources of tumult as well: "The United States then had experienced a crackdown on civil liberties and free speech in the form of Espionage and Sedition Acts; racial tensions flared during the Red Summer of 1919 as violence erupted from Chicago to Tulsa; Prohibition was the law of the land; and the first wave of US feminism ended with the passage of the 19th Amendment." At the time, they noted, "People yearned for a return to 'normalcy,' as then–presidential hopeful Warren G. Harding proclaimed."
ENTERTAINMENT
Salem News

Column: A nation of two cultures

America has become two nations. Well, at least two nations. Political liberals and political conservatives now inhabit two different cultures. The moderate middle – maybe 20% of the electorate – still exists but doesn’t reliably or permanently cast its votes with either “side.”. It makes me sad to write that...
AMERICAS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S News#Reuters Next#Buzzfeed News
Bangor Daily News

Libraries, and the books in them, must reflect the diversity of thought and values in their communities

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Deborah Caldwell-Stone is director of the Office for Intellectual Freedom at the American Library Association. She wrote this for InsideSources.com. The American Library Association...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
newsandguts.com

Christian Media Mogul Who Spread Vaccine Skepticism Dies of COVID-19

Marcus Lamb, a Christian media mogul who gave a platform to anti-vaxxers and other conspiracy theorists, died of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Lamb, 64-years-old, was the president and founder of Daystar Television Network, the second-largest Christian broadcaster in the world, trailing just CBN News. “It’s with a heavy heart we announce...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Society
AOL Corp

Geraldo slams Fox News personalities for being vaccinated while encouraging viewers to fight mandates

Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera got worked up while discussing Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday’s Hannity. Fox News personalities Sean Hannity and Dan Bongino argued with Rivera about the backlash Rodgers has endured after lying about his vaccine status and thwarting NFL protocols. Rivera thought the backlash was appropriate and also pushed back against other people lying about their vaccination status.
NFL
MSNBC

As Bannon eyes jail, top Trump aide folds in riot probe

Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows is now cooperating with investigators looking into the January 6th insurrection. His decision comes after Trump ally Steve Bannon was indicted for dodging investigators. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by Juanita Tolliver to discuss the probe.Dec. 1, 2021.
POTUS
The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
SPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

237K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy