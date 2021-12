CLEVELAND, Ohio -- WKYC-TV Channel 3 morning host and meteorologist Hollie Strano took to social media recently to announce that she contracted COVID-19. “I have not been on TV in the morning because I have COVID,” Strano said in an Instagram post on Thursday, Dec. 2. “Got vaccinated. Always wear my mask. This thing is crazy! Like you, all I want is to be healthy, for you to be healthy, our children to be healthy, etc. Be safe. Be wise. I love you.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO