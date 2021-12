This morning as California enters its 629th day of a COVID state of emergency, Governor Newsom has left the state with his family for a trip to Mexico for Thanksgiving. The Governor’s Office announced the trip on Monday hours after Newsom held a news conference at a vaccine clinic in San Francisco. Governor Newsom was widely criticized earlier this month for not disclosing his whereabouts for more than a week. Newsom had been scheduled to attend an international climate conference in Scotland, but he withdrew at the last minute, citing “family obligations.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO