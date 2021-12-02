ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Court rejects request to shut down CovidCheck system

By admin
worldrepublicnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lawsuit was brought after officials were denied access to their workplace. A lawsuit brought by four Luxembourg officials, asking for the temporary cancellation of the CovidCheck system in the workplace, was dismissed by a judge in a decision issued on Wednesday. The four agents had filed the file...

worldrepublicnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RFT (Riverfront Times)

AG Schmitt Rejected DHSS Request to Defend COVID Orders

This story was originally published by the Missouri Independent. Attorney General Eric Schmitt will not appeal a consequential court ruling that strips powers from local health departments, despite a request from Missouri’s state health director to do so. In an email to The Independent, Schmitt’s spokesman said the attorney general’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

COVID-19 court tech upgrades hurt participation by people without lawyers: report

(Reuters) - The use of technology and virtual hearings by state courts exploded during the COVID-19 pandemic, in some cases hindering the participation in civil litigation by people without lawyers, according to a study released Wednesday. Researchers with the non-profit Pew Charitable Trusts examined pandemic-related emergency orders issued by the...
LAW
Daily Independent

KDMC requests evidence hearing

ASHLAND King’s Daughters Medical Center is asking a federal judge to set aside a court order for the hospital to turn over records in the Dr. Richard Paulus case. In a Nov. 19 motion, King’s Daughters is asking the order penned by a U.S. Magistrate to be set aside and to have an evidence hearing into whether or not records from a 2012 review into cardiac stents performed at the hospital are protected under a settlement agreement the hospital struck with the feds.
ASHLAND, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immunization#Plaintiffs#Covidcheck#Csmi
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Popculture

Taco Bell Facing Major Lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Nov. 15 to take on a major case involving Taco Bell franchisee Sundance Inc., which owns over 150 franchises of the fast-food chain nationwide. The case is Morgan v. Sundance Inc., which began as a lawsuit from Robyn Morgan, who worked at an Iowa Taco Bell, and it later became a class action against the company. She accused Sundance of not paying her and her co-workers all they were owed.
LAW
chronicle99.com

Child Tax Credit: What is Different With December Payments

The families in the US receive the child tax credit payments at the halfway stage of each month. The child tax credit scheme came into the picture to aid the sufferers of the pandemic. Federal authorities introduced this scheme intending to make advance payments to the beneficiaries since July 2021. Families receive additional payments depending upon the age of their children. The amount for families with one child under five is $3,600, while that for the kids aged between 6-17 is $3,000. Marca reports that the government has issued half of the cumulative amount in six equal monthly installments of $300 and $250, respectively, in 2021. The families will receive the remaining 50% of the amount in April 2022.
PERSONAL FINANCE
bloomberglaw.com

Hospital Workers Rejected at Supreme Court on Vaccine Mandate

Massachusetts hospital workers asked court for emergency stay. Justices so far haven’t intervened against vaccine mandates. A U.S. Supreme Court justice turned away a request from eight Mass General Brigham Inc. workers for a religious exemption from the Massachusetts hospital system’s requirement that they be vaccinated against Covid-19. Justice. Stephen...
CONGRESS & COURTS
cbia.com

Federal Workplace Vaccine Mandates: 'Be Prepared'

Labor and employment attorneys are advising Connecticut employers about their responsibilities under federal vaccine mandates as compliance deadlines loom. The U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration released a 490-page Emergency Temporary Standard Nov. 4, covering the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements announced in September. Private sector employees with...
HEALTH
BBC

North Tyneside teacher banned after upskirting vulnerable girl

A tutor who took photos up a vulnerable teenage girl's skirt during one-to-one lessons has been banned from teaching. Alan Finlay was employed by North Tyneside Council in 2016 and worked at its virtual school, an initiative that caters for children in care. The girl had become "increasingly uncomfortable" with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ex-nurse gets 10 years in prison for raping incapacitated patient

An Arizona man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting an incapacitated woman who gave birth at a clinic where she was under his care. Ex-nurse Nathan Sutherland was accused of raping the victim, who has severe disabilities, at the Hacienda HealthCare facility in Phoenix. He...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Master P Makes Major Request in Court Amid 8-Year Divorce Process

After eight years of divorce proceedings, Master P (born Percy Miller) is taking a large step in securing his split from his ex Sonya Miller by asking a judge to legally declare him as single. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the No Limit CEO says he and his ex have been separated for the better part of a decade and that there's no reason they should be married anymore.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP

Comments / 0

Community Policy